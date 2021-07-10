St. John Bible Institute will hold registration from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17, at St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Mayer Road.
For information, contact Bernice Ruth at (225) 774-1468.
The institute is accredited by The Association of Independent Christian Colleges and Seminaries in St. Charles, Missouri.
Revival in Centreville
Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33 South in Centreville, Mississippi, will hold an in-person revival starting at 7 each night, July 13-15. On Tuesday, Pastor Perry Wright, of Baton Rouge, will preach; on Wednesday, Pastor C.J.R. Phillips, of Dallas; and on Thursday, Pastor Ray Campbell, also of Dallas.