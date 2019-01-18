Bible Gateway is a popular online Bible site. It offers many translations of the Bible in searchable formats. At the end of the year, it compiles a list of the most-searched verses.
For 2018, the top verse knocked out a longtime favorite, John 3:16.
Instead Jeremiah 29:11 moved to the top spot, knocking the well-known John verse into second place.
Here's the top 10 verses people wanted to know more about:
1. Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
2. John 3:16: "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."
3. Philippians 4:13: "I can do all this through him who gives me strength."
4. Romans 8:28: "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."
5. Psalms 23:4: "Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me."
6. Romans 12:2: "Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is — his good, pleasing and perfect will."
7. Psalm 23:6: "Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever."
8. Psalm 23:1: "The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing."
9. Psalm 23:5: "You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows."
10. Matthew 6:33: "But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well."
Visit biblegateway.com/year-in-review/2018/ to read all 100 of the top-searched verses.
That link also gives readers the top 25 most searched keywords. The top 10 were love, peace, faith, joy, hope, heart, pray, holy spirit, prayer and spirit.
In its blog, the site gives other statistics, including the top 10 Scripture passages at biblegateway.com/blog/2018/12/this-is-the-most-popular-verse-in-2-billion-pageviews-during-2018-on-bible-gateway/.
The Psalms grab four of those spots. At No 1. is Psalm 91, followed by Psalm 23 in second place. Psalm 27 comes in seventh followed by Psalm 1 in ninth place. The only other Old Testament passage in the top 10 is the creation story from Genesis 1 at No. 3.
The Love Chapter, 1 Corinthians 13, which is popular at weddings, came in fourth. Romans 8 is fifth and John 1 is sixth.
Rounding out the top 10 are two chapters of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount: Matthew 5 is No. 8 and Matthew 6 is No. 10.
What verses have you searched this year and why?
