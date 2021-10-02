A gift and bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and after all Masses on Sunday, Oct. 10, at St. Jude Parish Hall, 9150 Highland Road. Catholic Daughters Court Regina Coeli No. 2063 is selling desserts and unique handmade gifts, such as religious items, bowl cozies, LSU items, stuffed animals, a large selection of baby items, embroidered kitchen towels, wreaths, pillows, teacher's gifts, garden and yard art and more.
Religion briefs: Gift, bake sale set at St. Jude
