Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Arnaudville
Sunday, June 30
Special Mass: 10:30 a.m., St. John Francis Regis Church, 323 Main St. The church will host the annual Memorial Mass for Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigue, to be celebrated in French by Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel. All are invited. Prayer cards will be distributed, and immediately following Mass, there will be a special procession from the church to a reception in the Little Flower Auditorium, where Nonco held his annual Sacred Heart Plays. For more information about Pelafigue and efforts in his canonization, visit nonco.org.
Baker
Tuesday, July 2
Bible Class:10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, June 29
Lord's Supper: 10:45 a.m., The Berean Seventh-day. 4555 Fairfields Ave. The church will observe Holy Communion celebrating the Lord's Supper beginning with the Ordinance of Humility (foot washing).
Sunday, June 30
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. Bible study 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
International Worship Service: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Terry Oquoi from Liberia will preside. International cuisine will be served in the Parish Hall after service. Holy Eucharist begins at 11 a.m.
Sunday Worship Service, 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. The male chorus will sing.
Communion Service: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Service: 11 a.m., Faith Baptist Church, 721 N. 37th St. Message will be taught by Torey White.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Leana S. Johnson Scholarship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Women's Day: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St.
ADHD/ODD Workshop: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. One Faith Women and One Faith Church present "Stronger Together," a free workshop on bringing awareness and providing community support for families of students with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and/or ODD (Oppositional Defiant Disorder). Speakers will include a behavior strategist, medical professional and a professional counselor who will discuss home and school interventions, available community resources and information on how to request assistance for students. Light refreshments will be provided.
Tuesday, July 2
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St.
Wednesday, July 3
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise and Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, July 4
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Sunday, July 7
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
July 8-13
Vacation Bible School: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. nightly, except 5 p.m. Saturday, Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The deadline to register is Saturday, June 29. For prekindergarten through sixth grade, VBS includes Bible stories, recreation/games, arts and crafts, snacks and more. Register at (225) 356-4052 or bereanbatonrouge@gmail.com.
Sunday, July 14
Bastille Day: 11 a.m., St. Joseph’s Academy Chapel, 3015 Broussard St. L’Assemblee Francais’ Bastille Day Mass is being celebrated by Brother Ray Hebert.
Preachers Musicale: 4 p.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The church will host its annual Preachers Musicale with participation by the Revs. Gregory Coates, Donald R. Sterling, Fred Jeff Smith, Lee T. Wesley, Michael Washington, Willie Richard, Richard Rayburn II, Henry J. Brown, Michael Pearl, Marcus Braggs, Charles Stewart Jr., Chris Dawson, Ronald Sutton, Rodney Freeman, Donald Robertson, Melvin Rushing, Larry Cobb and Chris Lee. Doors open early. (225) 938-2474.
July 15-19
Vacation Bible School: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly, Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The theme is "Managing What Belongs to God, on Safari."
Saturday, July 20
Scotlandville Interfaith Health Fair: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 6175 Scenic Highway. A heart health faith walk starts at 8 a.m., followed by the health fair, which will offer on-site screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol-glucose, foot health, hearing, vision, and oral health. Education programs will include cancer awareness, heart health, mental health, nutrition, prescription medication management and tobacco use. There will be a safety house from the Baton Rouge Fire Department and Life Share Blood Bank Unit on site.
Clinton
Wednesday, July 3
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, July 7
The Lord's Supper: 11 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, July 14, 28
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, July 21
Youth Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Geismar
Saturday, June 29
Men & Boys Conference: 4 p.m., First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 11453 La. 73.
Sunday, June 30
Men's Day Celebration: 9 a.m., First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 11453 La. 73. The Rev. Chris Thompson and Crossway New Beginnings Church from Gonzales will be guests.
Lakeland
July 8-12
Vacation Bible School: 6 p.m. to 8 p .m. nightly, St. Alma Baptist Church, 126181 La. 416. The theme is “S.T.U. Super Training University with Jesus.” Classes will be offered for ages 4 to adult. For free transportation call (225) 627-5390.
Plaquemine
Sunday, June 30
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Sunday, July 28
Friends & Family Day: 11 a.m., St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St. The theme is "Family and Friends Faithfully Growing in God's Grace." Edler Willie B. Page, pastor of New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church of Plaquemine, will speak. Attire is casual; wear church T-shirts.
Port Allen
Saturday, July 20
4th Annual Regional Faith Conference: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., West Baton Rouge Conference Center, 2750 N. Westport Drive. The theme is "Miracle Fan Working."
Slaughter
Sunday, June 30
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Dress is casual.
Tuesday, July 2
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tickfaw
Friday, July 5
Gospel Concert: 5:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 W. Tickfaw. Join host Mike Vaughn and Glynn Fendlason for a night of Southern Gospel music. Chronicle with Tim and Missy Kinchen will sing. Free but a love offering will be accepted. Concession stand with pulled pork sandwich plate lunches, along with hot dogs, nachos and southern desserts. (985) 974-0507, mvmgoodnews.com.
Watson
Sunday, June 30
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, June 30
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
July 11-13
Women's Summit: Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. The Women of Distinction Universal Women's Summit will include workshops and worship services, all free and open to the public. Evangelist Christine Banks is conference host. Speakers include: 7 p.m. July 11 — Prophetess Sharonda Shelby, Quillen Temple COGIC, Slidell; 7 p.m. July 12 — the Rev. Donald Robinson, Marine and Mount Moriah Community Church, Jefferson. Powershop speakers include: 6 p.m. July 11 — Dr. Evie Lee, Word of Life Faith Ministries; 6 p.m. July 12 — Minister Carolyn Haley, New Home Family Ministries. A Heart-to-Heart Luncheon will at 11 a.m. July 13 at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 4914 Constitution Ave., with Bishop Samuel R. Blakes, of New Home Family Ministries New Orleans and Baton Rouge, as the speaker. Call (225) 654-1000 for information.