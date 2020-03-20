In response to the coronavirus, many churches have canceled worship this weekend.
The Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge has posted on its website several Bible studies authored by the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade and her late husband, the Rev. John McCullough-Bade.
Each Bible study is based on the Revised Common Lectionary for Lent, said McCullough-Bade, executive director of the federation.
Posted are studies for March 22, the fourth Sunday in Lent:
- Daily Faith Practices: Ephesians 5:8-14
- Daily Discipleship: John 9:1-41
Studies for March 29, the fifth Sunday in Lent:
- Daily Faith Practices: Romans 8:6-11
- Daily Discipleship: John 11:1-45
For more information, visit the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge at ifedgbr.com or call (225) 267-5600.