In addition to a pandemic, another difference about this April is that all three main monotheistic religions are having major holy days.
For most Christians, Easter was April 12. However, for those who follow Orthodox traditions, Easter is observed April 19 this year.
Orthodox Easter is still determined by the Julian calendar, whereas Western Christians use the Gregorian calendar. This means the Orthodox celebration can be 13 days behind the Western church. In 2017, both branches celebrated Easter on the same day. It will next happen in 2025.
Jews finished their Passover celebration on Friday, April 17.
Those two holy days happen near each other every year in spring.
The unusual one is Ramadan. It begins this year on April 24.
Ramadan, Islam’s monthlong fast, starts 11 days earlier each year. Therefore, through a lifetime, it is observed in all the seasons.
The annual fast is one of the Five Pillars or practices required in Muslim life. During this time, Muslims refrain from food, drink, sexual activity, smoking or other sensual practices during daylight.
Fasting is required of everyone past puberty who is mentally and physically capable. Children are encouraged to fast as much as possible. Persons who are ill or traveling may postpone their fast.
In the evening, a light meal, the iftar, is eaten. The iftar is usually dates and water or juice, but any lawful food may be used. The Maghrib salah, the after-sunset prayer, follows. A complete meal is then eaten, followed by a brief rest. Often Muslims then go to the mosque and offer the Isha, the night prayer, and a special night prayer called taraweeh. Another light meal is eaten before daybreak.
Looking for hope?
Loyola Press announced this week that Pope Francis’s book “On Hope,” a collection of his writings about keeping faith alive, is being offered as a free ebook for a couple of weeks at Amazon.com, BN.com and Apple.com.
The book starts, “Today we shall begin a new series of teachings on the theme of Christian hope. It is very important, because hope never disappoints. Optimism disappoints, but hope does not. We have such need in these times that can appear dark, in which we sometimes feel disoriented by the evil and violence that surround us, by the distress of so many of our brothers and sisters. We need hope. We feel disoriented and even rather discouraged, because we are powerless and it seems this darkness will never end.”
Download it soon to not miss the offer.
Sources: https://www.interfaith-calendar.org/2020.htm, The HarperCollins Dictionary of Religion, Johnathan Z. Smith, editor; The Perennial Dictionary of World Religions, Keith Crim, editor; Merriam-Webster’s Encyclopedia of World Religions, Wendy Doniger, editor; World Religions, John Bowker; Dictionary of Christianity by J.C.Cooper, assa.org.au/edm.html#Method