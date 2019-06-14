Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, June 15
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, June 18
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, June 15
Hot Meal and Clothing Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Free food and clothing for those in need.
Youth Day: 11 a.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. The theme of Youth Day is "Across the World." Flags and various memorabilia representing different cultures will be on display. Youth Elder Marque McCarter will speak in the morning. The 6 p.m. program will feature an international potluck with foods from around the world.
Sunday, June 16
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. Bible study 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Men's Day Program: 10 a.m., St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Communion Service: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Father's Day Fellowship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
June 17-21
Vacation Bible School: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. nightly, Camphor Memorial United Church, 8742 Scenic Highway. “To Mars and Beyond,” is for ages 1 to adult. The theme is “Whoosh! Take Flight to Where God Leads You!” (225) 775-4106.
Tuesday, June 18
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St.
June 18-20
Vacation Bible School: 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. nightly, Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The theme is “S.T.U. Super Training University with Jesus.” Open to the public. Classes are for ages 3 to adult. (225) 343-0322.
Wednesday, June 19
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise and Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd. A highly interactive parenting program to reduce drug and alcohol use, reduce verbal and physical aggression, reduce teen and preteen behavioral problems, and improve and strengthen family relationships. The classes in this program provide a wide variety of child-rearing strategies and skills that benefit both the parents and their children.
Thursday, June 20
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, June 22
Father's Day Tribute: 9:30 a.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. The Women's Ministries will honor fathers and other men of the church. The theme is "Made in His Image." Portia Perkins will speak at 11 a.m. on "Fathers — Reflectors of God." The fellowship lunch will follow.
Sunday, June 23
Sunday Worship Service, 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. Highest Praise Male Chorus will sing.
Children's Day Worship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Women's Day: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St.
June 24-28
Vacation Bible School: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. nightly, Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. The theme is “On Safari.” For age 1 to adult. Featuring arts and crafts. (225) 775-2740.
Vacation Bible School: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly, Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3155 Victoria Drive. The theme is "Managing What Belongs to God." Kick off celebration and registration will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 22.
Thursday, June 27
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road.
Sunday, June 30
Leana S. Johnson Scholarship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
July 8-13
Vacation Bible School: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. nightly, except 5 p.m. Saturday, Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The deadline to register is Saturday, June 29. For prekindergarten through sixth grade. VBS includes Bible stories, recreation/games, arts and crafts, snacks and more. Register at (225) 356-4052 or bereanbatonrouge@gmail.com.
Clinton
Wednesday, June 19
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road.(225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Saturday, June 15
Youth Adult Ensemble Musical: 6 p.m., Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955.
Sunday, June 16
Youth Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, June 23
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Lakeland
Sunday, June 23
Men and Women's Day: 2 p.m., St. Alma Baptist Church, 12861 La. 416. The Rev. Gwendolyn Snearl, presiding elder of African Methodist Church Eight District, will speak. (225) 202-4279.
Plaquemine
Sunday, June 16
Men's Day: 9 a.m., Point Pleasant Baptist Church, 27800 La. 405. The theme is "Men Turning the World Upside Down, Acts 17:6." Guests will be Bishop Kendrick J. Whaley and the Congregation Church of God of Plaquemine.
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Slaughter
Sunday, June 16
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, June 18
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
St. Francisville
Saturday, June 15
Pre-Father's Day Celebration: 2:30 p.m., Rosedown Baptist Church, 12907 La. 10. Ricky White, Richard King, Tico James, Bruce King and Charles Fisher will participate in the pre-Father’s Day Father of the Year contest sponsored by the East Feliciana Male Chorus. The Rev. Dr. Dorothy Payne will speak. Music will be by the West Feliciana Conference Chorus.
Sunday, June 23
Pastor's Anniversary: 2 p.m., Rosedown Baptist Church, 12907 La. 10. The church will celebrate the Rev. Lafayette Veal Jr.’s 41st anniversary as pastor.
Walker
June 17-21
Vacation Bible School: Judson Baptist Church, 32470 Walker Road. Register at jbcla.com.
Watson
Sunday, June 16
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, June 16
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Woodville, Mississippi
Sunday, June 23
Ushers' Anniversary: 3 p.m. Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 788 Gaylord St. The Rev. LeReginal Jones, pastor of Oak Hill and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church No. 2, will speak.