Four churches will be participating in a three-day blood drive May 3-5.
Sponsored by the Scotlandville Interfaith Community Health Ministry, the blood drive will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1565 Curtis St., Baton Rouge.
The blood drive runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 3; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4; and noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.
There will be giveaways and door prizes.
Southern Gospel Night set for May 7
A night of Southern Gospel Music will be held May 7 at Mike Vaughn Ministries/Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 W. La. 442, Tickfaw.
Special guest will be Danny Ray Bishop, known as "The Piano Man," from Jackson, Mississippi. The concert is free; donations will be taken. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the music starting at 6:30 p.m. A concession stand will sell plate lunches along with hot dogs and nachos. For more information, call Barbara Vaughn at (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.