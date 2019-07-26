Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Tuesday, July 30
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, July 27
Garage Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., corner of Greenwell Springs Road and Monterrey Boulevard. Highest Praise Family Worship Center is holding a garage sale, with clothes, toys, school uniforms and more.
Friends & Family Day: 11 a.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Farfields Ave. Pastor Juan Damon, a former teacher at Berean Academy, will speak.
Sunday, July 28
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and Worship service, 9 a.m.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Men and Women Day: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Pastor's Day: 3 p.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The church will celebrate the Rev. Van Smith Jr.'s 34th year as pastor. Pastor Donald R. Sterling, of Israelite and St. John Baptist churches, will speak. New Jerusalem and St. Peter combined choirs will open the service. Guest choirs will render special music. A reception will follow in the NJBC Fellowship Hall.
Monday, July 29
Back-to-School Block Party: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St. Featuring free haircuts, food, music, school supplies, health screenings, community vendors, yoga, aerobics and voter registration. Pre-K through high school students are welcome. Shameka White, coordinator, (225) 278-6475.
Tuesday, July 30
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St.
Wednesday, July 31
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
July 31-Aug. 3
Spiritual Awakening & Homecoming: 6:30 p.m. nightly, Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive. Wednesday — Women's Night, opens with a free reception with heavy hors d'oeuvres followed by a worship experience with the Rev. Dr. Alyce McKenzie and DeDe Jones; Thursday — Men's Night, focus is on healing the racial divide, with free dinner and speaker the Rev. Dr. Michael Waters; Friday — Kids + Teens Night, with the focus on standing up to bullies. The Rev. Brad Waggoner will lead the night that starts with snacks and ends with games. For youngsters entering K-12th grade and their parents; Saturday — A fais-dodo with free jambalaya dinner and music by Corey Porche & the Podnuh AllStar Band.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Back to School Program & Supplies Giveaway: 10 a.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St. Theme: "Back to School with Jesus." (225) 775-7372.
EBR Parish Ministers Conference: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The Evangelism Division will hold a back-to-school youth rally and school supply giveaway.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Back to School Service: 8 a.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2501 Gracie St. Attorney Shelley Moore-White will speak. Park Elementary faculty and staff will be guests. (225) 344-4480.
Saturday, Aug. 17
2019 Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Mount Pilgrim Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Highway. Sister Keeper International Ministry is continuing the legacy of Elder/Mother Shirley Singleton. Pastor Chiquita P. Weathersby from Slidell and Psalmist Rosalind O’Conner will speak. For more information or tickets ($10), call (225) 279-8472.
Clinton
Wednesday, July 31
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, July 28
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Aug. 4
The Lord's Supper: 11 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Marrero
Sunday, July 28
Ordination: 11 a.m., St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave. Brother Edwin Neal Reliford will be ordained as a deacon. The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry, pastor emeritus of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, will speak. All ordained ministers of the Gospel and ordained deacons are invited to participate in the processional and ordination ceremony.
Women's Day: Noon, Second Highway Baptist Church, 1533 Haydel Drive. The theme is "Purpose Filled Women of God," Proverbs 31:10 and Peter 4:8-11. Monica R. Henry, of Greater Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, will speak. Refreshments will be served.
Plaquemine
Sunday, July 28
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Port Allen
Sunday, July 28
Anniversary: 8 a.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Seventh St. The church will celebrate its 120-year anniversary. (225) 252-3316 or (225) 752-7969.
Slaughter
July 27, Aug. 8-10
Legacy Sale: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 3305 Landmor Drive. Garage sale in memory of Linda Wicker. Large variety of many items. All proceeds go to support missions.
Sunday, July 28
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Dress is casual.
Tuesday, July 31
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tickfaw
Friday, Aug. 2
Gospel Concert: 6:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 W. Join host Mike Vaughn and Glynn Fendlason for a night of southern gospel music. Shallow Creek Bluegrass Gospel of Picayune, Mississippi, will sing. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; singing starts at 6:30 p.m. Free; a love offering will be received. Concession stand will serve fried chicken plate lunches, hot dogs, nachos and Southern desserts. (985) 974-0507, mvmgoodnews.com.
Watson
Sunday, July 28
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, July 28
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.