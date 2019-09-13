Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Nominations: Nominations for Worship in Pink, to include warriors of breast cancer, other cancers and other chronic diseases, are due by Sunday. Email nominations to tgr331@yahoo.com. Include the nominee's name, chronic disease, church home and why you're nominating them to be honored as part of Greater St. Luke Baptist Church's "Divine 9" at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The honoree's attendance is required.
Baker
Saturday, Sept. 14
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Sept. 14-15
Gift & Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, after Masses on Sunday, St. Jude Catholic Church Parish Hall, 9150 Highland Road. The Catholic Daughters Court Regina No. 2063 is selling desserts and unique handmade gifts, such as religious items, casserole carriers, bowl cozies, LSU items, a large selection of baby items, embroidered kitchen towels, garden and yard art and more.
Church Anniversary: St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive. The church will celebrate its 130-year anniversary with a theme of “Connecting and Celebrating 130 Years of God’s Amazing Grace.” The Rev. Darril Prout, pastor of St. Vermon and Wesley United Methodist churches in the Acadiana District, will speak. Weekend activities include: 10:30 a.m. Saturday — Men's Health Seminar; 3 p.m. Sunday — church anniversary program. (225) 357-6150.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Nursing Home Visitation: 2 p.m., Sterling Place Nursing Home, 4555 Fairfields. The women's ministries of Berean Seventh-day Adventist will visit.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerald Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Women's Day: 8 a.m., Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3155 Victoria Drive. The Rev. William L. Watson, pastor of First Baptist Church in Jackson, Tennessee, will speak.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and Worship service, 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Service 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Service: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Methodist Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St.
Men’s Day Program: 2 p.m., Agape Missionary Baptist Church, 1689 75th Ave. The Rev. Byron Sanders Sr., of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.
Anniversary: 3 p.m., Rock Zion Baptist Church, 3996 Billops St. The church will celebrate the 5-year anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Charles E. Johnson. Bishop Harris Hayes, pastor of Good Shepherd, will speak.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Hour of Power Praise & Worship: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Women's Ministry Conference: 8 a.m. to noon, Magnolia Baptist Church, 960 E. Buchanan St. Conference fee of $10 includes breakfast, door prizes and lunch. The theme is "God's Word, His Will and His Path." Evangelist Mary C. Sutton, of the Ebenezer Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, will speak. (225) 383-2913.
Community Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive.
Hot Meal & Clothing Donation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The church's Helping Hand Ministry will provide food and clothes for those in need.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Grandparents Worship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Methodist Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Women in White: 11 a.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Prophetess Tonia Beauchamp Johnson, of Emmaus Christian Center International, will speak.
Pastor's Anniversary: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge. The church will celebrate the Rev. Donald R. Sterling's 10th year as pastor. The Rev. Ivory Path will speak.
Sept. 24-26
Clergy Workshop: Registration begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 24, Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway. The Making a Difference workshop is an interfaith retreat for clergy and those involved in full-time ministry. Sessions are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $160-290. Registration and more information at ifedgbr.com or call the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade (225) 267-5600 or Brother Bill (225) 205-5013.
Friday, Sept. 27
Musicians' Ministry Appreciation: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The church will honor Patrick Lacy and David Gordon. The theme is Psalm 89:1: “I will sing of the Lord’s great love forever; with my mouth I will make your faithfulness known through all generations.”
Sunday, Sept. 29
Lena S. Johnson Scholarship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Methodist Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Clinton
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
East Feliciana Parish
Sept. 19-21
East Feliciana Male Chorus: 6:30 p.m., various locations. The Male Chorus is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Events include: 7 p.m. Thursday — Memorial and Family Night at Beech Grove No. 2 Baptist Church, 5943 McCoy Byrnes Road, Ethel; 6:30 p.m. Friday — Banquet Night at Clinton United Methodist Church Activity Center, 11321 Old South Drive, Clinton, with the Rev. Perry Wright as speaker; 5:30 p.m. Saturday — Anniversary Night at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, La. 422, Norwood, with guests the male chorus of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. For more information, call Deacon Robins at (504) 388-5106.
Ethel
Sunday, Sept. 15
Youth Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Holden
Sunday, Sept. 29
Church Anniversary: 10:30 a.m., Magnolia Baptist Church, 21445 La. 442. Dinner on the grounds will follow the service.
Jackson
Sunday, Sept. 15
Pastor's Anniversary: 11:30 a.m., FT Baptist Church, La. 10. The Rev. Roy Miller and the Aspodel Baptist Church will be guests.
Morganza
Sunday, Sept. 15
Grandparents Day: 11 a.m., St. Matthews Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St. Sister Carolyn Brown, retired school teacher of the Iberville Parish School Systems and member of Mount Zion Baptist Church No. 1 in Plaquemine, will speak.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Sept. 22
Pastor's Anniversary: 3 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. The church will celebrate the 34-year anniversary of Pastor Van Smith Jr. and first lady L. Smith. Dr. Richard Rayburn Jr. and Mount Zion of White Castle and The Christian Assembly Church of Gonzales will be guests. Music will be by the church choir and the music ministry of the guest churches.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Family & Friends Day: 11 a.m., Greater St. Mary Baptist Church will hold its service at Tony Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, 57845 Foundry St. Tailgating fellowship will follow the service. Free.
Ponchatoula
Sept. 27-29
Beginning Experience: Rosaryville, 39003 Rosaryville Road. The weekend is a healing experience for those suffering a loss of a spouse either through death or separation/divorce. Call, text or email Renell at (985) 290-7348 or renelld1@yahoo.com for more information.
St. Francisville
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Nursing Home Visit: 10 a.m., St. Francisville Country Manor, 15245 La. 10. The Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church Mission, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit. Hannah McQuirter will speak.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Seminar: 8 a.m to 3 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 9109 Tunica Trace. The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. will present the seminar "God’s Kingdom Agenda for the Christian Family." Cost is $5.
Slaughter
Sunday, Sept. 15
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Dress is casual.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Watson
Sunday, Sept. 15
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
White Castle
Sunday, Sept. 15
Church Anniversary: 9:30 a.m., Point Pleasant Baptist Church, 27800 La. 405. The church will celebrate its 143-year anniversary with a theme of "The Church: A Solid Rock." Pastor Lionel Johnson and the Mount Airy Baptist Church Family of Bayou Plaquemine will be guests.
Zachary
Sunday, Sept. 19
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road.