Baker
Saturday, Sept. 6
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Sept. 7
Fourth District Conference: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Greater New Guide Christian Education & Family Life Center, 3328 Adams Ave. Six classes will be offered: Character Building through Sunday School, Creative Ways of Teaching Our Youth, How to Motivate Your Students, How to Study the Bible, Structuring the Lesson, and Superintendents: Doings Things Decently and in Order. The cost is $15, which includes lunch. Make check payable to Fourth District M.B. Association. For registration forms, contact Olivia J. Carter, director, at (225) 241-9808 or oliviajc44@gmail.com.
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. Hosted by Israelite Missionary Baptist Church Sisterhood Ministry, the theme is "Why Should We Continue to Pray." 1st Thessalonians 5:17.
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Neely United Methodist Church, 1755 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The theme is "Friendship is the Love of God."
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerald Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and Worship service, 9 a.m.
Men's & Women's Day: 8 a.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2501 Gracie St. The Rev. Albert Hall, pastor of Little Ezion Baptist Church of Slaughter, will speak.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 3554 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Service 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pastor's Appreciation: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Methodist Baptist Church, 1777 America St. The Rev. Sedric Murphy, of Providence 1 Baptist Church of Ethel and Body of Christ in Baker, will speak.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Methodist Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St.
Spiritual Writing Class: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. Bob Mann, LSU professor of mass communications, will lead the first of five classes on spiritual writing. The class is free and open to the public. Other classes will be lead by Advocate columnist Danny Heitman, Dr. Terry Ellis, Barbara Sims and Leo Honeycutt.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Mid-Week Musical Program and Lunch: 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Conference Center, 930 North Blvd. Cajun Roots, a trio of musicians Jesse Deroche, Kevin Landry and Rebecca Richard Landry, will play traditional Cajun instruments and sing in Cajun French. Lunch follows at 11:30 a.m. in the church gymnasium. Cost is $7. Reservations appreciated by calling (225) 383-4777, ext. 229.
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
East Baton Rouge Parish Women's Auxiliary Meeting: 3 p.m., Greater Mount Carmel, 1515 Sora St. Open to the public.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Hour of Power Praise & Worship: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Sept. 12
CommUNITY Prayer Breakfast: 7 a.m. Thursday, Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway. Hosted by Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, the theme of the annual event is “BR Healing: Naming Our Story." Speakers will include Bishop Michael Duca and Thich Dao Quang, abbot of Tam Bao Buddhist Temple. There also will be a musical tribute to the three black churches burned in St. Landry Parish and the debut of two original songs composed by Charlie deGravelles. Tickets are $20 and are available from the Interfaith Federation office, 3112 Convention St. For more information, visit ifedgbr.com or call (225) 267-5600.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Sept. 13-15
Church Anniversary Weekend: St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive. The church will celebrate its 130-year anniversary with a theme of “Connecting and Celebrating 130 Years of God’s Amazing Grace.” The Rev. Darril Prout, pastor of St. Vermon and Wesley United Methodist churches in the Acadiana District, will speak. Weekend activities include: 7 p.m. Friday — Male Choir Musical; 10:30 a.m. Saturday — Men's Health Seminar; 3 p.m. Sunday — church anniversary program. (225) 357-6150.
Sept. 14-15
Gift & Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, after Masses on Sunday, St. Jude Catholic Church Parish Hall, 9150 Highland Road. The Catholic Daughters Court Regina No. 2063 is selling desserts and unique handmade gifts, such as religious items, casserole carriers, bowl cozies, LSU items, a large selection of baby items, embroidered kitchen towels, garden and yard art and more.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Service: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Methodist Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Women's Ministry Conference: 8 a.m. to noon, Magnolia Baptist Church, 960 E. Buchanan St. Conference fee of $10 includes breakfast, door prizes and lunch. The theme is "God's Word, His Will and His Path." Evangelist Mary C. Sutton, of the Ebenezer Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, will speak. (225) 383-2913.
Hot Meal & Clothing Donation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The church's Helping Hand Ministry will provide food and clothes for those in need.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Grandparents Worship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Methodist Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Sept. 24-26
Clergy Workshop: Registration begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 24, Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway. The Making a Difference workshop is an interfaith retreat for clergy and those involved in full-time ministry. Sessions are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $160-290. Registration and more information at ifedgbr.com or call the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade (225) 267-5600 or Brother Bill (225) 205-5013.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Lena S. Johnson Scholarship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Methodist Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Clinton
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Thursday, Sept. 12
Taize Worship Service: 7 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St. A candlelight prayer service in which scriptures are read and prayers are sung, spoken and offered in silence.
Ethel
Sunday, Sept. 8
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Youth Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Holden
Sunday, Sept. 29
Church Anniversary: 10;30 a.m., Magnolia Baptist Church, 21445 La. 442. Dinner on the grounds will follow the service.
Livingston
Sunday, Sept. 11
Patriot Day Ceremony: Noon to 1 p.m., Livingston Parish Council Chambers, 20355 Government Blvd.
Morganza
Sunday, Sept. 8
Family & Friends Day: Noon, The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1. Pastor Murlon Webb and the Star Hill Baptist Church of St. Francisville will be guests.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Grandparents Day: 11 a.m., St. Matthews Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St. Sister Carolyn Brown, retired school teacher of the Iberville Parish School Systems and member of Mount Zion Baptist Church No. 1 in Plaquemine, will speak.
Ponchatoula
Sept. 27-29
Beginning Experience: Rosaryville, 39003 Rosaryville Road. The weekend is a healing experience for those suffering a loss of a spouse either through death or separation/divorce. Call, text or email Renell at (985) 290-7348 or renelld1@yahoo.com for more information.
St. Francisville
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Nursing Home Visit: 10 a.m., St. Francisville Country Manor, 15245 La. 10. The Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church Mission, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit. Hannah McQuirter will speak.
Slaughter
Sunday, Sept. 8
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Dress is casual.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Watson
Sunday, Sept. 8
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
White Castle
Saturday, Sept. 7
Diamond Jubilee Celebration: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., White Castle Community Center, 32725 Bowie St. The South Iberville Interdenominational CommUnity Chorus will host its Diamond Jubilee Celebration for 60 years of gospel music ministry. Performances will be by various choirs, groups, soloists, lip sync and pantomimes and liturgical dancers. The emcee’s will be Brother Joseph “Joe Pro” Simpson, the Rev. Earnest McNell and the Rev. Jeffery Nelson. Choir and groups are welcome to participate.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Church Anniversary: 9:30 a.m., Point Pleasant Baptist Church, 27800 La. 405. The church will celebrate its 143-year anniversary with a theme of "The Church: A Solid Rock." Pastor Lionel Johnson and the Mount Airy Baptist Church Family of Bayou Plaquemine will be guests.
Zachary
Sunday, Sept. 8
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, Sept. 8
Mission Anniversary Celebration: 11 a.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 S. Mississippi 33. Pastor Roy Miller and the Aspendale Baptist Church congregation will be guests.