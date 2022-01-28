Ministry has been in Darlene Moore's heart since she was a child.
It is the loss of her child that led Moore to retire this year from full-time church ministry, including 30 years as a pastor, to take on the "ministry of grandsons."
Moore's son, Joshua James II, died unexpectedly at age 28 on Aug. 19, 2018, leaving behind two young sons and a wife.
Moore, the former pastor of Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge from 2002-2011, retired to have more time to visit and impact her grandsons, ages 7 and 8. In December, Moore returned to Baton Rouge, where she had maintained a home, after 10 years in the Lake Charles-Acadiana District of the United Methodist Church.
"I have the opportunity to really embrace what a grandparent is, and we play a significant role and always have," Moore said. "We can love the kids and send them home or take them when needed and help add a foundation that is necessary and essential, that the world can't teach them. … I'm still in ministry but just in a new light."
Moore, 57, said she wants to provide the kind of foundation that she had growing up in Mandeville.
"(My grandparents) taught me priceless lessons along with my parents. They were my mentors. They taught the value of caring, the value of community, the value of church and the value of compassion,” she said. “My parents modeled for me the strength of family."
Moore wants to be an integral part of sharing those values with grandsons Joshua III and Jeremiah.
"As a grandmother, I have a role and I have a responsibility to talk with them, but also to be present and encourage them," she said. "I do check homework, and I do encourage them to learn their prayers, know their prayers, know who God is, know who Jesus is, limit their times on these vices, telephones, tablets, etc. And then I try to encourage my daughter-in-law because she's a young mother who I hope and pray that God will help her find love again. She's doing an amazing job."
It was the lives her son touched that brought comfort to Moore. That was evident in the testimony of a young mother to whom her son presented a Bible just before his death.
"When she told me that he had given her the Bible and told her 'don't just take it but take it and read it and instill that in her children,’ it gave me a peace. That was just such a God thing," Moore said.
Moore had walked a similar path before. She was a freshman at Dillard University in New Orleans when her 25-year-old sister, Charlene, died in an auto accident on March 1, 1983, leaving behind a young son whom Moore helped raise.
Her sister had visited Moore at Dillard less than an hour earlier, confirming Moore's call to ministry, a passion of Moore since age 9.
"(Charlene) told me, 'The Lord will continue to use you in a great way if you just let him,'" Moore said.
After graduating from Dillard with a bachelor's degree in urban studies and public policy in 1986, Moore went on to earn a master's of divinity from Gammon Theological Seminary in Atlanta in 1990.
She's led several churches in 30 years, including serving as the first female pastor of Camphor. Moore most recently pastored three churches in Jeanerette, Baldwin and Franklin. She officially retired Jan. 1.
In addition to being available for her grandsons, Moore plans to keep busy traveling, enjoying area parks and becoming active in organizations.
Moore will also maintain her writing and art interests. She has written two books and has two pieces of art now showing at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.
"I consider that (writing, art) ministry as well," Moore said.