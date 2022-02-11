The congregation of Greater First Church – Baptist, 4669 Groom Road, Baker, is searching for a new pastor following the retirement of the Rev. Anthony Kelley.
Kelley served as pastor for 16 years and was a member of the ministry for 50 years.
The church "is seeking a dynamic, spirt-filled leader who is called by God to serve as pastor," according to a news release.
Those interested can submit their information on the church's website, greaterfirstchurchbaptist.com. The application period starts Sunday and ends March 31.
For more information, call (225) 778-4788.
Church comedy
"A Brief Mystery of God," a comedy concert by Greg Tamblyn, will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Unity Baton Rouge, 15255 Jefferson Highway.
For more information, call (225) 755-3043.