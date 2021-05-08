St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd., will host "Praying the Rosary, A Witness to its Benefits" following 8 a.m. Mass on Saturday, May 15. Howard Champagne, who has been praying the rosary daily for the past 55 years, will talk about the benefits and why he continues to pray it daily. His talk will be followed by the blessing and investiture in the brown scapular. A complimentary scapular will be available for those who wish to be enrolled. All are invited to attend. Confessions are at 7:30 a.m. Join in-person at St. Agnes or online via Facebook Live. Visit stagnesbr.com for more information.
Religion briefs: St. Agnes to host talk on benefits of reciting the rosary
