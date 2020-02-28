Jim Winkler, president of the National Council of Churches, will give two free presentations open to the public during the Louisiana Interchurch Conference on March 2-3.
Winkler will speak at 3 p.m. Monday and at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the conference being held at the Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.
The theme of the conference is “Visioning for Unity, Striving for Justice.”
Winkler's talk on Monday will be followed by a panel of speakers from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Elected president of the National Council of Churches in 2013, Winkler addresses the council's major priorities: mass incarceration, interreligious relationships with a focus on peace, and racism.
In conjunction with the assembly, an evening ecumenical worship service also open to the public will be held in the St. Joseph Chapel on the grounds of the Catholic Life Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Lafayette Diocese Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel, incoming LIC president, will give the sermon. The service also will include the installation of officers of the LIC.
Founded in 1970, the LIC has 16 member Christian denominations as well as representation from Church Women United. The member churches seek greater Christian unity through sharing a common faith in witness, worship, study and service, according to a news release.
For more information, visit lainterchurch.org or email lainterchurch@aol.com.