Chabad of Baton Rouge, the local affiliate of the Jewish Learning Institute, will offer "Journey of the Soul: How to Look at Life, Death and the Rest — in Peace," a new six-session course by the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute that will explore the question "What happens when we die?"
The course begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, and continues for the next five Mondays over Zoom or in person at Richmond Inn & Suites, 2683 Energy Drive.
The course teaches a Jewish perspective on life that begins before birth and lasts well after a person’s passing.
“Death is both mysterious and inevitable,” said course instructor Rabbi Peretz Kazen. “Understanding death as a continuation of life reveals the holiness of life while putting everything in a dramatically new context. The soul is on one long journey that is greater than each particular chapter.”
Journey of the Soul considers what happens to the soul at birth and again at death, whether there is a “better place” after this one, whether our loved ones continue to connect with us, the Jewish understanding of reincarnation, and how to relate to an afterlife even if we’re not spiritual.
“The topic of death and the afterlife is one that has always fascinated thinking people,” explained Rabbi Naftali Silberberg, of JLI’s Brooklyn, New York, headquarters. “But particularly during these tumultuous times when, sadly, so many have lost loved ones to COVID, the need has become even more pressing for a course that presents the uplifting Jewish perspective on mortality, death and the afterlife.”
Cost of the course is $89, which includes the textbook. Couples can get a 10% discount. If needed, you can get a 50% scholarship by using the code TORAH while registering.
As with all of JLI’s programs, "Journey of the Soul" is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning.
All JLI courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a synagogue, temple, or other house of worship.
To participate, call (225) 267-7047 or visit chabadbr.com/JLI to register and for other course-related information.
Mount Pilgrim Baptist celebrates 128 years
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway, will celebrate its 128th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
Special guest will be the Rev. Theodore Major of the New Philadelphia Baptist Church in Slaughter, The theme is "God is Faithful."
Join the service on Facebook or at mtpilgrim.org. For more information, call the church at (225) 775-2740.