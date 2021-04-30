The Diocese of Baton Rouge is holding a months-long celebration to mark the 60th anniversary of the diocese in connection with Pope Francis' proclamation of the Year of St. Joseph.
From May 1 (the feast of St. Joseph the Worker) through March 19, 2022, (the Solemnity of St. Joseph, Husband of Mary), the diocese will mark “60 Years in the Year of St. Joseph” with opportunities to learn more about the history of the local St. Joseph Cathedral while also celebrating its patron.
A planning committee of representatives of all six diocesan secretariats is preparing for numerous liturgical celebrations which will take place during the observance, according to a news release.
In addition, the committee is working to create prayer cards, coloring books, videos and a diocesan-wide pilgrimage guide.
"The hope is that these items will encourage families across the diocese to take part in the celebration in their homes, schools, parishes and beyond," the release says.
On Dec. 8, Pope Francis announced the Year of St. Joseph in an apostolic letter entitled "Patris Corde,” said Bishop Michael G. Duca.
“In his letter, the Holy Father expressed a desire for the faithful across the world to rediscover St. Joseph and imitate his life of heroic virtue," Duca said in the release. "St. Joseph has played a prominent role in our diocese since its inception in 1961, and as we began planning for the 60th anniversary celebration this year, it seemed only natural to celebrate not only the rich history of our diocese but its beloved patron.”
The Baton Rouge Diocese encompasses 12 civil parishes in south central Louisiana.
