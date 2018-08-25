Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Aug. 25
Wellness Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Wellness sessions include physical activity and health; mental health counseling; diabetes management; prescription medication management; healthy cooking demonstrations for weight management; and hypertension and diabetes control. Free cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, vision, hearing, dental, foot health and HIV screening. Door prizes will be awarded and lunch will be served.
Minister's Appreciation Service: 5 p.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Drive.
Sunday, Aug. 26
Family and Friends Day: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The Rev. Manly Metoyer, assistant pastor, and members of Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church will be guests. Breakfast will be served after the service.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Faith, Family and Friends Day: 8 a.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St. The Rev. Lamar Batiste will speak.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Usher Anniversary at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Pastor Appreciation: 10:45 a.m., New Hope Baptist Church, 5856 Greenwell Springs Road. The church will honor Pastor Leo D. Cyrus Sr. for 42 years of service. The public is invited.
Women's Day: 10:45 a.m., The Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St. Prophetess Rita Lee, of New Macedonia Church of God in Christ, will speak.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Men's & Women's Day: 11 a.m., Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 2585 Sherwood St. This year's theme is "Who's on The Lord's Side?" and Exodus 32:26 as the scripture reference. The colors of the day are black and white with a touch of red.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., The First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 312 S. 17th St. The church will celebrate the deacons and the deaconess' anniversary. Everyone is invited.
Women's Day Program: 11 a.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1915 Fairchild St. The theme is "Women of God in These Changing Times." The Rev. Lois S. LeDuff will speak. (225) 775-4172.
Anniversary: 2 p.m., St. Luke United Methodist Church, 16678 Greenwell Springs Road. The church will celebrate its 151-year anniversary. The theme is "There's No Place Like Home." The Rev. Isaac Hammond, of Neely United Methodist Church, will speak. (225) 380-7444.
Monday, Aug. 27
Women in Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall, 401 Main St. Jan Grimes and Sarah Perez will speak and perform “Full Circle: Music, Struggle, Reunion, Inspiration” about music, healing and their doctor/patient relationship. Women in Spirit is an interfaith lunchtime program. To RSVP, email wis@cathedralbr.org or call (225) 387-5928.
Aug. 27-29
Revival Service: 7 p.m. nightly, St. Luke United Methodist Church, 16678 Greenwell Springs Road. (225) 380-7444.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
Prayer Meeting/Bible Study: 10 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. (225) 344-1743. Every Tuesday.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Hour of Prayer: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., House of Grace Ministries, 8550 Florida Blvd. (225) 478-1469.
Thursday, Aug. 30
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Saturday, Sept. 1
Fourth District Sunday School Conference: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Greater New Guide Christian Education & Family Life Center, 3328 Adams Ave. Five classes will be offered: Transforming Your Methods of Teaching; Practical Techniques for Teaching the Bible to Adults; Superintendents: Doing Things Decently and in Order; The Bible: A Solid Foundation for Our Children; and Youth Using the Bible as Their GPS. Cost is $15, and includes lunch. If you have not registered and would like to attend, contact Minister Olivia J. Carter at oliviajc44@gmail.com or (225) 241-9808 before Aug. 29.
Free Clothes: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Herman Baptist Church, 1293 N. 36th St. The church Women's Society is providing free seasonal clothing for everyone in need. (225) 346-0824.
Sunday, Sept. 2
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1941 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Thursday, Sept. 6
Community Prayer Breakfast: 7 a.m., Boudreaux's, 2647 Government St. Tickets are $20 and are available from the Interfaith Federation office. (225) 267-5600.
Saturday, Sept. 8
Embracing the Journey-An End-of-Life Resource Fair: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. Designed for seniors and their children or other potential caregivers, the fair will offer information on the many decisions to be made for end-of-life care. Several community experts representing a range of agencies will be on hand for round-table discussions. (225) 926-5343 or stlukesbr.org.
Saturday, Sept. 15
Speaker: 11 a.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak at the church's senior citizen recognition program.
Sunday, Sept. 16
Religious Emblem Counselor Training: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Our Lady of Mercy, 445 Marquette Ave. The Catholic Committee on Scouting will host training for counselors, who can then assist scouts in attaining religious emblems. Information and application available at info.ccosbr.net or call Kathy Gora, (225) 266-9001. On the same day, the Catholic Committee will offer the Luminous Mysteries for second- to fifth-grade scouts from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy in the St. Joseph Room. The application is available on the Catholic Committee site. Pre-registration is required.
Hunger Walk: 2:30 p.m., Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway. Raise funds for the Food Bank and Holy Grill and increase awareness about hunger in Baton Rouge. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. along with music and hunger awareness activities. Preregister at ifedgbr.com.
Clinton
Sunday, Aug. 26
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Geismar
Saturday, Aug. 25
Music Appreciation: 6 p.m., First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 11453 La. 73. The church is holding a musical appreciation program honoring the Rev. Irvin Briley Jr.
Jackson
Sunday, Aug. 26
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68. The church will celebrate its 142-year anniversary and homecoming.
Lakeland
Sunday, Aug. 26
Anniversary: 2 p.m., St. Alma Baptist Church, 12861 La. 416. The church will celebrate its 144-year anniversary. Apostle Leroy Banks, pastor of Open Door Fellowship Church of Zachary and Baton Rouge, will preach. (225) 202-4279.
Marrero
Sunday, Aug. 26
Pastor Anniversary: Noon, Second Highway Baptist Church, 1533 Haydel Drive. Celebration of the anniversary of the Rev. Joseph J. Johnson. The Rev. Melvin Zeno, of St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, will speak. The pastor's theme is "Unwavering Works For God" from 1 Corinthians 15:58.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Aug. 26
Sunday School: 8:30 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
Baptismal Service: 9:45 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
Port Allen
Saturday, Aug. 25
Taste Fair: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Second Baptist Church, 3261 S. Pacific Road. The West Baton Rouge Parish Mass Choir's third annual Taste Fair. Adults $10 donation, children under 10, $5. (225)344-2103 or (225) 344-3055.
Slaughter
Sunday, Aug. 26
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Bishop Christopher Huddleston will speak.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Sunday, Sept. 9
Youth Day: 11 a.m., Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church, 10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Road. Youth Minister Jakobe Cooper, 9, will speak. (225) 635-0161.
Watson
Sunday, Aug. 26
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Aug. 26
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, Aug. 26
Anniversary: Noon, Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Miss. 33 S. The church will celebrate its anniversary. The Rev. Reginald Jackson and Bleakhouse Baptist Church will be guests.
Wesson, Mississippi
Monday, Sept. 3
Youth Ministry Picnic: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Lake Lincoln State Park. The Emmanuel Baptist Aid Association District Chorus and Youth Ministry is holding a day of fun, food, swimming, fishing and games. $30. Contact Brother Robins at (504) 388-5106 or Brother Harrel at (225) 938-7420 for more information.