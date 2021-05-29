A night of Southern Gospel Music will be held on Friday, June 4, at Mike Vaughn Ministries/Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 W, Tickfaw. Vaughn will kick off the program, followed by special guest Grace Way Trio, of Jena. This concert is free; donations will be received. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with singing starting at 6:30 p.m. A concession stand will be open. For more information, call Barbara Vaughn (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.
Religion briefs: Southern Gospel on tap at Tickfaw church
