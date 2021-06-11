Mirror of Grace Outreach is holding its third annual Community Awareness Celebration to promote its Parenting Wisely Program at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at BREC's Milton Womack Recreation Center, 6201 Florida Blvd.
Family Court Judge Charlene Charlet Day and East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Warden Dennis Grimes will speak. This year's theme is "Encouraged and Optimistic about our Future."
The program offers assistance with effective family communication, extended family values, child growth and development, and healthy self-esteem.
RSVP by calling (225) 300-4528 or visit mirrorofgrace.org/upcoming-events.
Brookstown clean-up rescheduled to June 12
After being rained out last week, Greater Mount Canaan Church has rescheduled a clean-up of the Brookstown area for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12. Volunteers should gather at 7:30 a.m. at the church, 5850 Evangeline St. For more information, call (225) 229-0762.
Morganza church to celebrate pastor's anniversary
The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1 in Morganza, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Rev. Willie O Richard Jr. as a pastor at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
Magnolia Baptist looking for pastor
Magnolia Baptist Church, 960 E. Buchanan St., Baton Rouge, is seeking a part-time pastor. Résumés will be accepted through June 30 at the church or by email at brmagnoliabaptistchurch@gmail.com. For more information, call (225) 772-1928.