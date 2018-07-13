A trio of ministers brings a variety of gifts and service to St. Alma Baptist Church in Lakeland.
One attribute they all have in common: faithfulness.
And that's one of the key reasons they will be ordained after years of dedication and rigorous ministerial training, said the Rev. Dr. Mary Moss, pastor of St. Alma.
The ordination service for Sharon Y. Newman, Robert Lockett and Nicole Raby is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Alma, 12861 La. 416. The Baton Rouge-based Fourth District Baptist Association will officiate the program. Moss will deliver the message.
"They have served well the last eight to 10 years, and they are very effective in their various specific callings," Moss said.
The ordination is "truly the Lord's doing," Raby said.
"I am excited about what God is doing in this season of my life," she added. "This is just another milestone where I can see the hand of God continuously moving me into the place of purpose."
Newman said she feels "joyous and blessed," and added, "words cannot really express or explain how I feel. All I can simply say is to God be the glory."
Faithfulness to the call is one of the most important aspects of ministry, Moss said.
"I would take faithfulness over less ability," Moss said. "I can train you and teach you to do something. But you can be highly skilled and not faithful, and you don't get a first seat on my team. That's critical to me. And when I can count on you, then I'm able to leave St. Alma in good hands, which I'm able to do with these three ministers."
That includes being faithful to the call of stewards of God's word, Moss said.
"God has entrusted us with the word that can bring life. And if you don't show up, if you're not faithful, somebody may not make it because you didn't show up. God is counting on you because he promised the people that he would give life," she said.
Moss, who has been the pastor at St. Alma for 10 years, said she wholeheartedly believes in the Baptist traditions, which includes ordaining ministers to perform the two ordinances of the church: baptism and communion.
"That's really what ordination is saying — that they can perform all duties for me, the pastor and St. Alma," she said.
The road wasn't easy for the ordination candidates. Once they accepted their calling, they had to go through the church's ministry-training program and structured curriculum.
All three candidates graduated from Southeast Regional Biblical Institute — which was founded by Moss and is an extension of the Beeson Divinity School of Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama — and were required to pursue outside educational opportunities and workshops.
"I'm trying to mature them," Moss said. "But I'm also trying to give them basic knowledge and skills and trying to deal with their attitudes when it comes to ministry. … I believe in developing the whole preacher."
"I'm grateful to Dr. Moss for her teaching and guidance," said Lockett, a native of Erwinville and resident of Plaquemine."
The emphasis on education is not unlike what Moss experienced under the late Rev. Charles T. Smith, who was Moss' mentor and tapped her for ordination in 1998 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.
"He was not only a statesman … but Charles Smith is the dean of Christian education," Moss said. "He was the model."
The pursuit of education, making a difference in the community and being faithful is something Moss tries to pass along to her ministers.
"I built St. Alma around Rev. Smith's philosophy that ministry will outlast a preacher, that ministry not only includes biblical requirements but also expectations and requirements of our church," she said. "I not only trained these ministers, but I mentored them this way. I mentored them as Charles Smith mentored me."
The ordination candidates have all been under Moss' tutelage at St. Alma for at least eight years.
Newman, 60, a native of Alexandria and resident of Baton Rouge, started as an usher. Even after answering her call to ministry, Newman was sent back to serve as an usher.
"I was extremely hard on Sharon, but Sharon listened to leadership," Moss said. "It was important to see how humble she would be. Sharon proved herself in those areas of listening to the pastor."
Newman, who has served in prison ministry and other ministries, has solid organizational skills and is an effective Sunday school teacher, Moss said.
"Sharon comes from a lifestyle that she's able to become transparent and able to share with the least of these in a way that is able to give them hope. That's one of her strengths," Moss said.
Lockett, 43, excels in working across intergenerational lines, Moss said.
"He's a very, very humble guy," Moss said. "His greatest strength, other than loving God, is he has great respect for leadership, and he sought to carry out those duties. He has an unusual hunger for God's word. Robert is a tremendous helper. He helps people of all ages."
"There's more teaching and learning to do," Lockett said.
Moss said she has been the toughest on her biological child, Raby.
"Her strength is as a worship leader," Moss said. "You can't be a worship leader unless you have that intimacy with God. She has intimacy with God where she spends hours and hours in prayer."
Moss said Raby, 40, also has a passion for missions, having recently returned from the Dominican Republic.
"She is a young women who not only loves God but knows the word," Moss said.
Raby said her favorite scripture is Philippians 1:6.
"God started this good work in me and I am confident that he will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ," said Raby, a Baton Rouge native who lives in Port Allen.
As women in ordained and leadership roles, Raby and Newman join a group that is still not as prevalent or accepted in the black Baptist Church as in other denominations.
Moss knows it all too well. She recalled Smith's words: "He said, 'I didn't do the calling; that's not my business. But if you say you're called or if the circumstances are happening with you that you don't have control and you know it's God, regardless of what man says, it's a nongender item. That's a God item.'"
One reason so many people struggle with women in leadership roles is because they are laced in the traditional roles of men in the church.
"The office that I walk in has nothing to do with gender," Moss said. "I believe with all my heart that my husband — by way of his role — is the head of my household. At St. Alma, I become the authority. … Their struggle is really with God."
The ordination service will be preceded by a private examination of the candidates by a council from the Fourth District Baptist Association. For additional information, call (225) 627-5390.
Not a healer
Iyanla Vanzant is a spiritual leader, inspirational speaker, best-selling author, life coach, TV personality and more.
Just don't call her a healer, Vanzant said in an interview session last week during the Essence Festival at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.
"I help facilitate healing. Healing happens within the divine essence of everybody," Vanzant said. "I'm not a healer at all."
The host of "Iyanla Vanzant, Fix My Life" on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network was responding to questions about mental health and suicide, including the recent deaths of celebrities Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain.
"People don't want to die. They want to stop hurting," she said. "Don't tell them they shouldn't feel like that. Don't tell them it'll be fine. Learn how to just sit and witness somebody else's pain."
Vanzant mentioned Spade, Bourdain, Robin Williams, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Prince.
"I would have asked one question that so many of us don't ask: 'What do you want? Tell me what do you want and what are you willing to do to get it.'"
Listen to what people have to say, Vanzant said.
"People ask you how are you doing, and before you can say, 'I'm fine,' which is usually a lie, they're on to the next question. If someone says how are you and you say,'You know what, today, I'm really feeling jacked up. I'm feeling low in my soul and I could check out of here any moment.' Do you know how many people would not be able to hear that?"
Baptists in Big Easy
Baptists from all over the state will converge on New Orleans for the 145th Annual Session of the Louisiana Missionary Baptist State Convention.
The convention, under the leadership of President C.S. Gordon Jr., pastor of New Zion Baptist Church in New Orleans, will be held Sunday through Friday at various venues in the city.
"It's always good to have the convention in our city. We're really looking forward to it," said Gordon, who added that the convention has faced some logistical issues before because the city is also celebrating its 300th-year anniversary.
The convention kicks off at 7 p.m. Sunday with a musical at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 1738 L.B. Landry Ave.
Christian education classes, day and late-night services, and a banquet will also be among the activities.
Adult classes will be held at New Zion, 2319 Third St. Children's classes will meet at the Loews New Orleans Hotel, 300 Poydras St. Late-night services will be held at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 3431 S. Claiborne Ave.
This year's event marks the final year of Gordon's eight-year term as president. A new president will be elected Wednesday; the presentation of the new leader and Gordon's final presidential address message is set for 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
"Our No.1 mission is to present the Gospel of Jesus Christ," said the 65-year-old Gordon.
For more information on times and locations, call the Louisiana Missionary Baptist State Convention offices at (504) 891-1103 or (504) 715-7795 or go to louisianamissionarybaptiststateconvention.com.
Sunday School Conference
Learn the skills to help students of all ages grow deeper in God's Word at a disciple-training conference in New Orleans.
The Sunday School Conference will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 28 at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, 2515 Franklin Ave. The keynote speaker will be Ken Braddy, chief editor of adult studies at Lifeway.
The conference is for Sunday school workers, ministers, ministry leaders, small groups, Bible study teachers and anyone interested in teaching the word through Sunday school. Participants will learn how to use principles of interpreting scripture, do effective word studies, build spiritual leadership skills and more.
For registration or other information, email kajames27@gmail.com, call (504) 265-5881 or go to franklinabc.com/article431674.htm.
Another day, another blessing
Forget about the Supreme Court. We serve the Supreme Ruler, which is one meaning of the word sovereign.
Do you know that God is sovereign? He controls everything that goes on the universe. He knows all. He has all power. He has all authority. He’s the majority. No one can override or overrule him. He doesn’t need an agreement from anybody else for his decisions to be final. He can just say it and it is so. He spoke the world in existence and made man out of dirt. He is sovereign.
As the song says, God can do whatever he wants to do when he wants to — and who are we to even part our lips to question his wisdom, his judgment and his ways? Jeremiah 32:17 says, "Ah, Sovereign Lord, you have made the heavens and the earth by your great power and outstretched arm. Nothing is too hard for you.”
He’s a sovereign God. Nothing or anyone is beyond his reach. He is the source of all we need because everything is under his control. So don’t worry about the Supreme Court or anything else and remember God is in control of what goes with the court and our lives. Notice that sovereign ends with reign; let God rule and reign in your life.