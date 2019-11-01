Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Nov. 2
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Nov. 2
Hour of prayer: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Open house: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10339 Highland Road. Public invited to tour the newly renovated Baton Rouge temple from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. templeopenhouse.lds.org.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Communion service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday school: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.
20th Year Pastoral Anniversary of Dr. Rayford T. Iglehart Sr.: 9 a.m., Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. Special guest minister Bishop Paul S. Morton Sr. of Greater St. Stephens Full Gospel Baptist Church of Atlanta. For more information, call the church office at (225) 928-0436.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion Service, 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Maggie Dennis. Refreshments after service.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St.
Monday, Nov. 4
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Heritage Manor Nursing Home, 9301 Oxford Place. Visiting will be Greater Mt. Gideon Baptist Church Home Mission Ministry under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods. Speaker will be the Rev. Manley Metoyer.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
House of Worship Disaster Preparedness Training: 9 a.m. to noon, East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge session to help houses of worship prepare for active shooters, arson, floods and hurricanes. Led by Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness team. Register at ifedgbr.com or call (225) 267-5600.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Praise and Worship: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Pastoral Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. For the Rev. Charlie Green Jr. Speaker will be Sister B. Chenier. Donation is $10. For information, call Deacon Robins at (504) 388-5106.
Surviving the Holidays: 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. For those experiencing grief and loss. For information or to register, contact Dottie Frazzini, dotfrazz@gmail.com.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Family and Friends/Park Elementary Day: 8 a.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2501 Gracie St. Veterans also will be recognized at the service.
Ecumenical Worship Service: 9 a.m., Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1358 South Blvd. The Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church and St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will worship together. The Rev. Andrew Rollins will lead the joint service.
Veteran's Day Mass: 10 a.m., St. Alphonsus Liguori Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road. All branches of the military will be honored with a presentation of the flag and a procession of military organizations. (225) 261-4650.
Hunger Walk: Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway. 1:30 p.m., registration, music and activities; 2:30 p.m., 2-mile walk, which raises funds for Holy Grill and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Register at gbrhungerwalk.org. For information, call the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge at (225) 267-5600.
Fourth District Missionary Baptist Association 145th Annual Opening Session: 5 p.m. (4:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. processional line up), Greater New Guide Baptist Church, 3445 Fairfields Ave. Church T-shirts or casual attire. Conducted by Young People’s Department.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Fourth District Woman Auxiliary: 3 p.m., Israelite Baptist Church, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. Celebrate "World Day of Prayer Observance."
Through Dec. 14
Online Charity Auction: The Kingdom Group International, a local nonprofit promoting racial healing and unity, holding its online auction at kingdomgroup.co. Items include furniture, jewelry, art and more. Money raised will help support the ministry’s outreach programs. For information, call (225) 341-3009.
Clinton
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Nov. 8-9
Men's Conference: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Don Avenue Baptist Church, 1010 Don Ave. Supper provided Friday and breakfast provided Saturday. Theme: "Christian Man's role in World Today."
Ethel
Sunday, Nov. 3
The Lord's Supper: 11 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Lettsworth
Saturday Nov. 2
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Royal Oak Baptist Church, 418 La. 15. Theme, "Praying Time! James 5:16." Speaker is the Rev. Emma Woods.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Nov. 3
Anniversary: 7:30 a.m., Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive. The church will celebrate the pastor's 26-year anniversary. The Rev. Chris D. Butler will speak.
Ponchatoula
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Seasons of Grief — Day of Prayer: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rosaryville Spirit Life Center, 39003 Rosaryville Road. A day of prayer to embrace and process the seasons of grief with poetry, reflection and prayer. $35 at catholicretreatcenter.org/day-of-prayer-the-season-of-grief.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Veterans Prayer Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Rosaryville Spirit Life Center, 39003 Rosaryville Road. A morning of celebration and prayer for veterans. RSVP by phone (225) 294-5039 or email retreats@oppeace.org. Donations to cover breakfast and/or to benefit Rosaryville are appreciated.
St. Francisville
Sunday, Nov. 3
Homecoming: Noon, Greater New Canaan Baptist Church, 8842 Greenwood Road. Pastor Bernard Bethley and Cedar Grove Baptist Church will be guests at the homecoming and family day.
Slaughter
Sunday, Nov. 3
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
St. Gabriel
Monday, Nov. 11
Fall Revival: 7 p.m., St. Joseph Baptist Church, 355 Bayou Paul Lane. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak.
Watson
Sunday, Nov. 3
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also, a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Nov. 3
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.