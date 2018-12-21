Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Dec. 22
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 25
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Dec. 22
Ye Old Carol Dancing Fest: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Unity Church Baton Rouge, 15255 Jefferson Highway. A family event in the tradition of merry old England. Featuring carols and dancing. (225) 755-3043 or (225) 317-4365.
Sunday, Dec. 23
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Christmas Program: 10 a.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. (225) 250-5875.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Communion Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Everyone is invited.
Communion Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Monday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve Service: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Caroling at 5:30 p.m., Holy Eucharist at 6 p.m., the Rev. Kirkland "Skully" Knight will speak. All are welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 25
Bible Study: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Christmas Service: 8 a.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. (225) 774-2740.
Wednesday, Dec. 26
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, Dec. 27
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Dec. 29-31
Revival: East Baton Rouge Parish Minister's Conference Annual Watch Meeting Revival Services. Times and places:
- 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29 — Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 132 N. 23rd St., the Rev. J.J. Mitchell and the Rev. Melvin Rushing will speak
- 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30 — Magnolia Baptist Church, 960 E. Buchanan St., the Rev. Mary Moss and the Rev. McHenry Wallace will speak
- 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 — McKowen Baptist Church, 1255 Louise St., the Rev. Henry Brown and the Rev. Dr. Gerard A. Robinson Sr. will speak.
Sunday, Dec. 30
Mission Program: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on "Walking with God on a Mission."
Grace and Mercy Sunday: 2 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. The Rev. William Harper, pastor of Greater Love Fellowship Baptist Church, of Gulfport, Mississippi, will speak for the end-of-the-year bash. Special choirs and groups are invited for the musical. Contact Brother Robins at (504) 388-5106.
Monday, Dec. 31
Watch Night: 7 p.m., Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3155 Victoria Drive. A joint worship with New Hope and Second Baptist Churches. The Rev. Leo D. Cyrus Sr. will speak. Doors open at 6 p.m. Nonperishable food donations will be collected for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Watch Night Service: 10 p.m. to midnight, The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Food will be served and prizes given away. (225) 250-5875.
Clinton
Sunday, Dec. 23
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Dec. 26
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Gonzales
Monday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Worship Service: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1420 S. Darla. A service of encouraging music, powerful prayers and a motivating sermon. A light reception will be held afterward.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Dec. 23
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Nolan Carlin's 34 years as pastor with a theme of "Honoring A Man of God Who Leads with Love." The Rev. Christine Dawson-Butler, pastor of Mount Cyrene Baptist Church in Plaquemine, will speak.
Monday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve Service: 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. Music by Dr. and Mrs. Michael Berthelot. (225) 687-2384.
Christmas Eve Service: 6:45 p.m., Grand River United Methodist Church, 30825 La. 75. Music by Dr. and Mrs. Michael Berthelot. (225) 659-7775.
Christmas Eve Service: 7 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. Following the service will be a festive fellowship, door prizes, food and treats.
Port Allen
Friday, Dec. 21
Christmas Concert: 7 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, 950 N. Seventh St. The West Baton Rouge Parish Mass Choir will hold its annual Christmas concert.
Sunday, Dec. 23
Community Christmas Musical: 4 p.m., Scott United Methodist Church, 310 Atchafalaya St.
Slaughter
Sunday, Dec. 23
Lord's Supper: 11:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. The St. James Mass Choir will provide the music and Bishop Christopher Huddleston will speak.
Tuesday, Dec. 25
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Tuesday, Dec. 25
Christmas Worship Service: 9 a.m., Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 N. (225) 635-5422.
Monday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Worship Service: 10 p.m., Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Family Life Center, 7910 U.S. 61 N. (225) 635-5422.
Watson
Sunday, Dec. 23
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Dec. 23
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Miss.
Sunday, Dec. 23
Christmas Play & Service: 11 a.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Miss. 33 S. Dinner will be served.