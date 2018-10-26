Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Oct. 27
Service: 10 a.m., Trinity Bible Center, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 774-6553 or email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 30
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. The theme is "Jesus the Healer." (225) 774-6553, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Gospel Musician Needed: Sunday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Community Baptist Church, 1412 Seaboard Ave. Call or text (225) 405-5008 for more information.
Oct. 27-28
Fair: 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, St. Aloysius Catholic Church Parish, 2025 Stuart Ave. The fair is a fundraiser to help the parish continue to make investments in its master plan. The fair includes Bingo, carnival rides, raffles and live music. A 5K and fun run will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Visit staloysius.org for more information and for tickets.
Saturday, Oct. 27
Raffle: The drawing is Oct. 27 for a raffle to raise funds for the Dr. Mary Whitley Moss Endowment Scholarship established at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Tickets are $10 for a chance at the prizes: a washer/dryer set, a 42-inch TV and a 2018 Nissan Versa. For tickets or more information, call Eva Collins at (225) 772-7185, Katie Watson at (225) 328-1661 or Diana Davis at (225) 336-9605.
LifeShare Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10355 Highland Road. Anyone age 16 or older, weighing at least 110 pounds and in good health can donate blood. The process takes about 45-60 minutes, including registration, screening and donation. All are welcome to participate.
Sunday, Oct. 28
Motivational Service: 7 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. Belaire High School basketball coach Marvin Dotson will speak. njbaptistchurch@att.net.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Honoring the Ministers: 7:30 a.m., Jordan Stone Baptist Church, 8523 Thelma St. Ministers will be Angleton, Linda Fortune, Valerie Holliday and the Rev. Emma Woods. Pastor Raymond Plain will speak.
Anniversary: 8 a.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2501 Gracie St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Tommie N. Gipson Jr.'s 21-year pastor's anniversary. The Rev. Errol Domingue, of Elm Grove Baptist Church, will be guest pastor. (225) 344-4480.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Eighth Annual Worship in Pink Event: 9 a.m., Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 132 N. 23rd St. A celebration for survivors of breast cancer and other diseases and to raise awareness. Everyone is encouraged to wear pink.
Power Parenting Series: 9:15 a.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth St. Four professionals and parents will share ideas on successful parenting in a free, four-part series running Sunday mornings, through Nov. 11, during the church's Christian education hour. The presentations will be held on the third floor of Bishops Hall. For more information, contact the church office at church@stjamesbr.org or (225) 387-5141.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Creation vs. Evolution: 10 a.m. to noon, Central Baptist Church, 17017 Florida Blvd. Speaker Eric Hovind, of Pensacola, Florida, is the president and CEO of Creation Today and has traveled the world speaking about Creation vs. Evolution for the past 16 years. Resources will be available. Open to the public. For more information, (225) 272-5592.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Youth Worship Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. Elder Hardy Anderson will speak. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., House of Grace Ministries, 8550 Florida Blvd. (225) 478-1469.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Young People & Youth Service: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The theme will be "Be An Example" I Timothy 4:12-16. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Family & Friends Day: 11 a.m., St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Mayer Road. Former members, family and friends are invited.
Family & Friends Day: 11 a.m., Fairview Baptist Church, 1636 Braddock St. The Rev. Darren Davis will speak.
Concert: Noon, First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd. Singer-songwriter James Linden Hogg, 18, will perform after the annual Reformation Sunday Kirkin 'O' The Tartans service.
Ushers' Ministry Anniversary Celebration: 3 p.m., St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 N. Acadian Thruway. The Rev. Levi "Ash" Wright will speak with music by the Voices of Shaffer-Collins Gospel Choir, of Yazoo, Mississippi, and dance by Bass, of the Star Hill Baptist Church. For more information, contact Brother Robins at (504) 388-5106.
Laity Day: 3 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Minister Myra Miller-Jenkins, of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, will speak on "The Role of the Laity in Fulfilling the Mission of the Church." (225) 775-2740.
Monday, Oct. 29
Voter Rally Information: 7 p.m., Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1358 S. Blvd. (225) 768-7535.
Wednesday, Oct. 31
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise and Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields. Song, testimonies and prayers. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Interaction Bible Study: 7 p.m., House of Grace Ministries, 8550 Florida Blvd. (225) 478-1469.
Thursday, Nov. 1
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Concert: 7 p.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. The Mark Trammell Quartet will give a free concert. A love offering will be taken. marktrammellministries.com
Saturday, Nov. 3
Fall Festival: Noon to 4 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. Open to the public.
Nov. 3-17
Revival: 7 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. "The Joy of the Truth Revival — the Truth about the Mark of the Beast" with pastor and evangelist T. Ron Weegar. No meetings on Tuesdays and Fridays. The community choir "Arthur and Friends" is the opening night musical guests.
Sunday, Nov. 4
Healing on the Spiritual Path: 1 p.m., Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oaks Hills Parkway. A lecture about healing on the spiritual path will be given by two German representatives of the Bruno Groening Circle of Friends, a worldwide volunteer organization for spiritual healing. All are invited. Free. Contact Virginia Yarbrough (225) 751-2369.
Monday, Nov. 5
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Heritage Manor Nursing Home, 1335 Wooddale Blvd. The Greater Mount Gideon Mission under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods will visit the nursing home. The Rev. Manley Metoyer will speak.
Sunday, Nov. 11
Anniversary: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St. The church will celebrate its 109-year anniversary.
Men's Day & Veteran's Day Service: 10:45 a.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St. The Rev. John F. Ross, of St. James Baptist Church in Pilot Point, Texas, will speak. (225) 775-7372.
Men's & Women's Day: 2 p.m., Greater Morning Star Baptist Church, 1102 Mavis Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on the theme "What are Your Spiritual Temperatures? Lukewarm, Cold, or Hot?"
Bueche
Saturday, Nov. 3
Anniversary: 1:50 p.m., St. Paul Baptist Church, 6536 Bueche Road. The church will celebrate its 150-year anniversary with a theme of "Christ Loved."
Clinton
Sunday, Oct. 28
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Oct. 31
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Saturday, Oct. 27
Fall Fest: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Live Oak United Methodist Church, 34890 La. 16. The Fall Fest will include a chili cook-off, vendor fair, food trucks, inflatables and petting zoo. Free admission. (225) 664-4801.
Geismar
Sunday, Oct. 28
Anniversary: 9 a.m., First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 11453 La. 73. The church will celebrate it 14-year anniversary. The Rev. Lauthaught Delaney, Pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church in Gonzales will be the guest speaker.
Marrero
Wednesday, Oct. 31
Hallelujah Night: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Second Highway, 1533 Haydel Drive. Open to everyone. Events includes candy, snacks, drinks, games and prizes.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Oct. 28
Anniversary: 11:30 a.m., St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St. The church is celebrating its 144-year anniversary with a theme of “We Are Still Here.” The Rev. Ricardo L. Handy Sr., of Mount Zion Baptist Church II, will speak.
Saturday, Nov. 10
Iberville Parish Minister's Conference: 9 a.m., Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot St. Event also includes Women's Auxiliary, Baptist Women's World Day of Prayer, Service and breakfast. Contact Loretta Pania (225) 776-0785.
Prayer Service/Breakfast: 9 a.m., Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot St. IPMC Woman's Auxiliary Baptist Women's World Day of Prayer celebration. (225) 776-0785.
Reserve
Saturday, Oct. 27
Biblical Academy Bible School: 4 p.m., The Biblical Academy Bible School of Bethlehem and New Pilgrim Baptist Church, 107 Pilgrim Drive. The public is invited to the second commencement exercise. The Rev. Donald Hunter, of Baton Rouge, will speak.
Slaughter
Sunday, Oct. 28
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Oct. 30
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Saturday, Oct. 27
Pre-Anniversary Musical: 6 p.m., Greater Hollywood Baptist Church, 9099 Sligo Road. Spiritual Voices and The Gospel Wonders will perform. (225) 635-5921.
Sunday, Oct. 28
Pastor's Appreciation Worship Service: 2 p.m., Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 N. The church will celebrate the 27-year anniversary of Prophet Milton and Lady Rose Coats. The Rev. Henry Brown, pastor of Star of Bethlehem and First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, will speak.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10. Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods will visit the nursing home. The Rev. Emily Stewart will speak on the theme "Let us Continue to Give Thanks unto the Lord" Psalm 136:1-4.
Watson
Sunday, Oct. 28
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Oct. 28
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, Oct. 28
Family & Friends Day: Noon, Nathaniel Baptist Church, Hwy. 33 S. The Rev. Olton Scott, pastor, and the St. Peter Baptist Church family will be guests.