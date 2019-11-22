Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Nov. 23
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Nov. 23
Friends & Family: 9:30 a.m., Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7330 Mickens Road. Following the lesson, emeritus Pastor Helvius Thompson, of Fort Worth, Texas, will speak on the theme "God's Enormous Family." The fellowship lunch will follow.
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Thanksgiving Dinner: 3 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. The women's and senior citizens' ministries will host Thanksgiving dinner fellowship in the multi-purpose room. The theme is "A Call to Give Thanks."
Evensong: 5:30 p.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. A service of hymns, anthems, scripture readings and prayers, offered in gratitude for God's daily blessings. Reception to follow. Free and open to all. (225) 926-5343.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Community Feast: Noon, New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Thanksgiving Worship: 6:30 p.m., Elm Grove Baptist Church, 1069 N. 38th St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Praise and Worship: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Service: 8 a.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. (225) 774-2740.
Holy Communion Service: 11 a.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. The observance begins at 10:30 a.m. with the Ordinance of Humility (foot washing). At 5 p.m., the new officers' orientation will be held.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Anniversary: 8 a.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St. The church will celebrate its 146-year anniversary with the theme "146 Years: Honoring Our Legacy Through God: Yesterday, Today and Forever More." The Rev. Kevin Brooks and the Nazarene Baptist Church will be guests.
Through Dec. 14
Online Charity Auction: The Kingdom Group International, a local nonprofit promoting racial healing and unity, holding its online auction at kingdomgroup.co. Items include furniture, jewelry, art and more. Money raised will help support the ministry’s outreach programs. For information, call (225) 341-3009.
Clinton
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, Nov. 24
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Dec. 1
The Lord's Supper: 11 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Nov. 24
Church Anniversary: 3 p.m., St. Peter Baptist, 58116 Court St. The church will celebrate its 151-year anniversary. The Rev. Carnel Joseph, pastor of Rock Zion Baptist Church in Addis and Mount Triumph Baptist Church in Donaldsonville, will speak. Special music by the host church and the guest church choirs.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Anniversary: St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Nolon C. Carlin's 35-year anniversary as pastor. The Rev. Brandon Collins, pastor or The New Gideon Baptist Church, will speak.
Slaughter
Sunday, Nov. 24
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Anniversary: 2 p.m., The New Hope Baptist Church, 1405 La. 409. The church will celebrate the 13-year anniversary of the Rev. Dr. James M. Turner as pastor. Dr. Ronald A. Sutton and the Ebenezer Baptist Church congregation will be guests.
Watson
Sunday, Nov. 24
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Nov. 24
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Centreville, Mississippi
Nov. 25-26
Youth Revival: 7 p.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33 S. Dr. Leonard C. Veals, of Rosemound Baptist Church will speak on Monday; Dr. Sam Lofton, of Good Hope Baptist Church, on Tuesday. Casual dress.