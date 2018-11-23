Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Nov. 24
Service: 10 a.m., Trinity Bible Center, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 774-6553, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. The theme is "Jesus the Healer." (225) 774-6553, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Sunday, Nov. 25
Anniversary: 7 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The church will celebrate its 121-year anniversary with a theme of "The Church’s One Foundation Matthew 16:18." A free breakfast will follow in the church’s fellowship hall. njbaptistchurch.com.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. K'Mesha L. Anderson will speak. Everyone is invited. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Anniversary, Homecoming, Family & Friends Day: 11 a.m., The Greater Beach Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5352 Ford St. The church will celebrate its anniversary. Bishop Gregory Cooper, of Antioch Full Gospel Church, will speak.
Christmas Concert: 4 p.m., St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd. A Christmas concert of classical music featuring selections from Handel’s Messiah. Vocalists performing are Michael Hendrick, Nancy Hendrick and Father Charbel Jamhoury. Instrumentalists include Borislava Iltcheva, Aaron Farrell, Emil Ivanov, Unusdian Errandonea and Richard Webb. Admission is free. Donations will go to the St. Agnes building fund.
Communion Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Service: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Women in Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall, 401 Main St. Motivational speaker, author and consultant Dima Ghawi will speak. To register, email wis@cathedralbr.org or call (225) 387-5928.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Friday, Nov. 30
Live Nativity & Concert: 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd. The church's live nativity will be followed by a special Christmas concert by The Foto Sisters. Both are free and open to the public. (225) 387-0617, ext. 233.
Saturday, Dec. 1
"Intimacy in All Relationships": 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Broadmoor Methodist Church Gym, 10230 Mollylea Drive. The Baton Rouge Al-Anon Information Service will host a workshop to help family and friends of alcoholics prepare for the holidays and new year. Cindy J., of Tallahassee, Florida, will speak. Preregistration includes lunch. Registration forms are at batonrougealanon.org.
Sunday, Dec. 2
Communion Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Dec. 9-10
"The Worship of Christmas": 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday, Community Bible Church, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Featuring the CBC Chorale and Friends, a children's choir and an 18-piece orchestra. Performances are free, but a ticket is required. Tickets available in the church office during the week or by calling (225) 924-1369. 516church.org.
Clinton
Sunday, Nov. 25
Pastor's Anniversary: 8 a.m., Mount Herman Baptist Church, 1293 N. 36th St. The church will celebrate the 29th anniversary of the Rev. Albert Anderson III as pastor. Brother James Scott Jr. will speak.
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Dec. 9-10
Christmas Production: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 5956 La. 10. The church presents "The Greatest Christmas Gift."
Port Allen
Saturday, Dec. 1
Holiday Marché: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., West Baton Rouge Community Center, 729 N. Jefferson Ave. St. Alma Baptist Church will host Holiday Marché, a day of shopping and celebration of the holiday season. Vendors can showcase and sell their products and services while supporting a worthy cause. On-site baby-sitting service will be available. Contact Thelma Jones at (225) 202-4279 or email at tjones1972@cox.net for more information.
Prairieville
Saturday, Dec. 1
Women's Day of Reflection: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 15208 La. 73. Inspirational speaker and author Jean Gatz will lead a morning session on “Refueling Your Spirit When You’re Running on Empty” and an afternoon session on "Focusing on God to Survive the Stress of the Holidays and the Stress of Life.” $20 at the door (cash or check), includes hot lunch. To register, call (225) 673-8307.
Slaughter
Sunday, Nov. 24
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
Sunday, Dec. 2
Pastor's Anniversary: 3 p.m., The New Hope Baptist Church, 1405 La. 409. The church will celebrate the Rev. James M. Turner's 12th anniversary as pastor. The Rev. Conway Knighton and the congregation of St. Mary Baptist Church will be guests.
Watson
Sunday, Nov. 25
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Nov. 25
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, Nov. 25
Service: 11 a.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33 S.