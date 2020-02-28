Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Feb. 29
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, March 3
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Feb. 29
Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. Organized by the church’s Episcopal Church Women ministry, for sale will be gently used clothing, jewelry, toys, tools, furniture, decor and household items.
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Youth Leaders & Workers Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon, Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Black History Month Program: 5 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. The church will have an old-fashioned Black History Musical with the theme "From Whence We Have Come; Through Slavery and Education." Special guests include the Rev. Rosemary Nygemi, the Fantastic Five, the Southern University Gospel Choir and more. Old-fashioned tea cakes will be served. Call (225) 775-2740 for more information.
Feb. 29-March 1
Sabbath School: 9:30 a.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. Rita Alderman's presentation on "The 8 Laws of Health," followed at 11 a.m. by Singles' Awareness Pathfinders Club meeting. At 4 p.m., the Women's Ministries takes a program to the Reality House (a substance abuse shelter) at 2056 North Blvd.
Sunday, March 1
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St., Worship Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Communion Service: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Service: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Worship Service: 11 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road. Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St.
Counselor Training: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Our Lady of Mercy Church, 445 Marquette Ave. The Catholic Committee on Scouting will offer counselor training for Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and American Heritage Girls leaders in the Parish Activity Center. Register at info.ccosbr.net. For more information, call (225) 266-9001.
Monday, March 2
Visitation: 10 a.m., Heritage House Nursing Home, 9301 Oxford Place. Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church ministry, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit. The Rev. Emily Stewart will speak.
Tuesday, March 3
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0353.
Wednesday, March 4
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Service: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Lenten Reflection on the Eucharist: 6:30 p.m., St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd. Dr. Geoffrey Bain, professor of philosophy, will present "The Eucharist Foreshadowed in the Old Testament — Prophets of Old Point Us to Jesus in the Holy Eucharist.” Confessions heard at 5 p.m., Mass 5:30 p.m., Divine Mercy Chaplet 6 p.m., Lenten Reflection immediately following. “The Basic Book of the Eucharist” by the Rev. Lawrence Lovasik will be for sale following the reflection. Visit StAgnesBR.org for more information.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, March 5
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Sunday, March 8
Anniversary: 3 p.m., Cathedral of Faith Ministry, 2681 Valley St. The church will celebrate its 20th anniversary.
Evensong Requiem: 5:30 p.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. The church choir presents its next Evensong service, which will include hymns, prayers and scripture readings. (225) 926-5343.
Sunday, March 15
Diocesan Scout Sunday: 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. Bishop Michael Duca will celebrate Mass. All Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and American Heritage Girls and their families are welcome. Scouts are to wear their uniforms and arrive by 10 a.m. Lunch will be served in the Parish Hall following Mass. For more information and to register, visit info.ccosbr.net.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. The church will celebrate its 133-year anniversary.
Clinton
Sunday, March 1
Holy Communion: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Thursday, March 12
Prayer Services: 7 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St. The church will hold a Taizé prayer service, which follows a rhythm of music, scripture reading, prayer and silence to encourage meditative worship and peaceful, reflective prayer.
Ethel
Sunday, March 1
The Lord's Supper: 11 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, March 8
Ushers Anniversary: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, March 29
Family and Friends Day/Unity Fellowship: 2 p.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Morganza
Thursday, March 5
St. Joseph Altar: Following 10:30 a.m. Mass, St. Ann's Catholic Church, 192 Church St. Everyone is invited to the free event. (225) 694-3781.
New Roads
Saturday, Feb. 29
Ministers Conference: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 824 Main St. Registration starts at 7 a.m. for the Pointe Coupee Ministers Conference Christian Education Leadership School, which will offer these courses: Effective Bible Reading, instructor the Rev. Rodney Freeman; Survey of Roman, instructor Patsy Johnson; seminar on "Christian Education: The Way to Go and Give" for ages 12-17, instructor the Rev. Lois Leduff; youth seminar on "From Youth Membership to Youth Discipleship," instructor Joyce Benton. For more information, contact Herman Robinson, (225) 328-6913. The school is certified by Sunday School Publishing Board. Lunch provided. Open to the public.
Plaquemine
March 9-10
Revival Services: 7 p.m. nightly, St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St. The theme of the revival is "Keeping the Fire Burning During the Struggle." Prayer service precedes revival at 6:30 p.m. each night. The speaker will be the Rev. Clyde McNell Sr., president of the Iberville Parish Ministers Conference and pastor of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Plaquemine and New Light Baptist Church in Grosse Tete.
Slaughter
Sunday, March 1
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, March 3
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
St. Francisville
Sunday, March 8
Choir Anniversary: 2:30 p.m., Rosedown Baptist Church, 12907 La. 10. The church will celebrate the choir's anniversary. Guest choir will be the St. Luke No. 2 Baptist Church Choir, of Woodville, Mississippi. Special guests will be the East Feliciana Male Chorus.
St. Gabriel
Saturday, Feb. 29
Church Anniversary: 6 p.m., First Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2105 Bayou Paul Lane. The church will celebrate its 152-year anniversary and have a Black History Month musical.
Tickfaw
Friday, March 6
Gospel Concert: 6:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 W. Join host Mike Vaughn and Glynn Fendlason for a night of southern gospel music. The Dixie Echoes from Florida will perform. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; singing starts at 6:30 p.m. Free, but a love offering will be received. Concession stand will sell plate lunches, hot dogs, nachos and desserts. (985) 974-0507 or mvmgoodnews.com.
Watson
Sunday, March 1
Service: 10 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, March 1
Pastor Anniversary: 3 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Pot Hudson-Pride Road. The church will celebrate Bishop Oren Ruth Sr.'s anniversary. Bishop Elliot Brown, of Light of Christ Fellowship No. 2, will speak.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, March 4
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.