Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baton Rouge
Gospel Musician Needed: Sundays, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Community Baptist Church, 1412 Seaboard Ave. Call or text (225) 405-5008 for more information.
Saturday, July 21
A Meal in Ministry with the Pastor: 11 a.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Event follows 11 a.m. worship service.
July 21-26
Louisiana Home and Foreign Missions Baptist State Convention: Hosted by the Rev. S.C. Dixon and Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3155 Victoria Drive, and the Rev. Dennis R. Hebert and True Light Baptist Church. Schedule: 3 p.m. July 22 — State Ushers Auxiliary convenes at Greater Mount Olive; 7 p.m. July 22 — Opening Program with the Rev. Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert Jr., president of the National Baptist Convention of America International; 7 p.m. July 23 — Welcome program with greetings from state and local officials and music by the Mass choir; 7 p.m. July 24 — Debs and Beau Banquet, Mount Pilgrim Family Life Hall, 9700 Scenic Highway, $45, (225) 355-5155; 7 p.m. July 25 — The Rev. Dr. W.T. Glynn, first vice president of the National Baptist Convention of America International will speak, also Mission Night at Greater Mount Olive with the Rev. Dr. Harry Blake, pastor of the Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church of Shreveport, to speak; 7 p.m. July 26 — Presidents’ Night at Greater Mount Olive with the Rev. Dr. Mallery Callahan, president of Louisiana Home and Foreign Missions Baptist State Convention.
Sunday, July 22
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Anniversary: 8 a.m., Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 5820 Evangeline St. The Rev. Dayshawn Harris will speak for the Homecoming Church Anniversary.
Sunday School, New Members' Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10 a.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 p.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.
Women's Day Celebration: 11 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Deaconess Ministry: 11 a.m., Fairview Baptist Church, 1636 Braddock St. The Rev. Emily Stewart will speak on the theme “Christian Women in Service for Jesus Christ in Turbulent Times.”
July 22-Aug. 4
Revival: 7 p.m. nightly (with the exception of Thursdays), Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The church's Hispanic Ministry will host its "The Power of Love" ("El Poder De Su Amor") revival. Evangelist Daris Corcho, of Dallas, will speak.
July 23-27
Vacation Bible School: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly, The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Classes for ages kindergarten through adult. (225) 250-5785.
Vacation Bible School: 5:30 p.m. nightly, Fairview Baptist Church, 1636 Braddock St. The theme is “God Squad: Special Agents in Action.”
Wednesday, July 25
Bible Study: 10 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. (225) 344-1743.
Bible Study: Noon, Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Bible and Prayer meeting. Every Wednesday. (225) 250-5785.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Hour of Prayer: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Saturday, July 28
Men's Unity Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gerry Lane Chevrolet, 6505 Florida Blvd. To RSVP, visit kingdomgroup.co/mub-gerry-lane. For more information, call Elmo Winters, (225) 305-3006.
Gloryland Scholarship Luncheon and Silent Auction: Noon, Boudreaux's, 2647 Government St. Eleven-year-old Elijah J.D. Precciely, who will be attending Southern University in the fall, will speak. For tickets or information, call (225) 928-0436 or (225) 329-9000.
Sunday, July 29
Celebration of Youth Closing Program: 9 a.m., Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. The service will feature a 100-voice youth choir singing along with the pastor. Attire for all is T-shirt and tennis shoes. After service, refreshments and school supplies will be given. (225) 928-0436.
Anniversary: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Church, 1204 St. Joseph St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Henry J. Brown's 18-year pastor's anniversary. The Rev. Fred Jeff Smith, of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.
Family & Friends Day: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The Rev. Dr. Jermaine Brumfield, pastor of Mount Gillion Baptist Church in Prairieville, will speak. Mount Gillion's Church Ministries will serve as guest host.
Senior Member Honoring Service: 11 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. The church will honor its members 70 and older.
Anniversary: 3 p.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The church will celebrate the Rev. Van Smith Jr. and first lady Leola Smith's 32-year anniversary. The Rev. Christopher Huddleston and the St. James Baptist Church of Slaughter will be special guests. Special music by the combined choirs of New Jerusalem and St. Peter Baptist Church and the Mass choir of St. James Church. A reception will follow in the church’s Fellowship Hall. For more information, email njbaptistchurch@att.com.
Brusly
Saturday, Aug. 4
Usher Ministry Meeting: 2 p.m., Israelite Baptist Church, 6644 S. River Road. The Fourth District Usher Ministry will meet.
Clinton
Sunday, July 22
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, July 25
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Gonzales
Sunday, July 29
Family & Friends Fellowship Day: 9 a.m., Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1420 S. Darla Ave. The Rev. Dr. Michael E. Bell Sr., pastor of Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., will speak. All are invited.
Jackson
Sunday, July 22
Friends & Family Day: 2 p.m., Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68. The Rev. Keith Cowart will speak.
Morganza
Musician Needed: The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1, is looking for a musician for Sunday morning services. Call (225) 344-9368 or (225) 388-9496.
Port Allen
Sunday, July 22
Musical: 1 p.m., Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 9090 Section Road. The church will hold its annual musical with Brother Terrell H. Griffin as special guest. Free.
Sunday, July 29
Family & Friends Day: 8:30 a.m., Scott United Methodist Church, 310 Atchafalaya St. The Rev. Robert Joseph, of Elm Grove Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, will speak.
Plaquemine
Sunday, July 22
Sunday School: 8:30 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
Tuesday, July 24
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
Slaughter
Tuesday, July 24
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Sunday, July 29
Women's Ministry Program: 3 p.m., Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church, 10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Road. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Watson
Sunday, July 22
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, July 22
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Woodville, Mississippi
Sunday, Aug. 5
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 788 Gaylord St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Larry Andrews Sr.'s fifth year as pastor. The Rev. John Sanders, of Holly Grove Baptist Church and Second Baptist Church, will speak. Dinner will follow in the church fellowship hall.