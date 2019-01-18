Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Jan. 19
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Sunday, Jan. 27
100 Men in Black Honoree Service: 11 a.m., New Covenant Christian Center, 6515 E. Myrtle Ave. Judge John Michael Guidry will be honored and will speak.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Jan. 19
World Religion Day: 10:30 a.m., Baha’i Faith Center of Baton Rouge, 4270 Perkins Road. This event is part of the January Thaw, sponsored by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge. ifedgbr.com.
Food and Clothing Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Free hot meal and clothing for those in need.
Sunday, Jan. 20
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will speak.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Women's Day: 10 a.m., St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive. Sharron Hills, wife of Acadiana District Superintendent Derrick Hills and former pastor of St. Mark United Methodist Church, will speak for United Methodist Women Sunday. The theme is “Celebrating a Faithful Future.” (225) 357-6150. The public is invited.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Communion Service: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
MLK Program: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. Younger members of the church will have a program honoring Martin L. King Jr. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Deacon and Deaconess Anniversary: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The Rev. Henry Lamb, pastor of Greater Arlington and Straightway Baptist churches, will speak.
The Great Divorce: 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. Actor Tony Lawton will perform scenes from C.S. Lewis’ book, "The Great Divorce," a classic allegorical tale that explores the revolutionary idea that the gates of hell are locked from the inside.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Monday, Jan. 21
MLK Social Justice Breakfast: 9:30 a.m., United Christian Faith Ministries, 9229 N. Ridgewood Drive. Judge John Michael Guidry will guest speak.
East Baton Rouge Parish Ministers' Conference: 10 a.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Youth activities immediately following program in Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church Family Life Center. Wear socks in order to go bowling or skating.
Jan. 21-23
Parish Mission — Making Room for God in the Busyness: 7 p.m., St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive. Spend three nights in prayer to renew the spirit and explore practical ways to make time for God. Becky Eldredge, author of "Busy Lives & Restless Souls," will speak. st-george.org, (225) 293-2212.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Bible Study: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Jan. 25-26
Family & Friends Weekend: The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. The weekend begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, and continues at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. The fellowship meal will follow Saturday's service. The theme is "The Garden of Eden."
Saturday, Jan. 26
Prayer Breakfast: 8:30 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. Sponsored by the Deacon and Deaconess Ministry of the Church's 153-year anniversary committee. Sister Rhonda Clark, of the Deaconess Ministry, will speak. $6 donation.
Sunday, Jan. 27
The Great Divorce: 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. Actor Tony Lawton will perform scenes from C.S. Lewis’ book, "The Great Divorce," a classic allegorical tale that explores the revolutionary idea that the gates of hell are locked from the inside.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Fellowship Tea: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. The Women's Ministry will host "Fill My Cup" fellowship tea in the church's annex.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Congregation-to-Congregation Gathering: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive. Explore ways to deepen and broaden partnerships between congregations in Baton Rouge. RSVP by Jan. 25 for this event, a part of the Week for Prayer for Christian Unity sponsored by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge. ifedgbr.com.
Thursday, Jan. 31
Women In Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. Nancy Bourg will speak about "Life as a Buddhist Woman" with the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade as facilitator. RSVP through Women in Spirit, (225) 387-5928. This event is part of the January Thaw, sponsored by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge. ifedgbr.com.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Fourth District Usher's Ministry Meeting: 2 p.m., Star Hill Baptist Church, 1400 N. Foster Drive. First bi-monthly meeting.
Monday, Feb. 4
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Heritage Manor Nursing Home, 1335 Wooddale Blvd. The Greater Mount Gideon Mission, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit. Speakers include the Revs. Manley Motoyer and Emily Stewart and Sisters Dorothy Anderson, Ora Connon and Vera Ellois, among others.
Sunday, Feb. 17
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will speak.
Youth Black History Program: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on the theme "The Past, Present and Future, A Purpose to Remember."
Clinton
Sunday, Jan. 20
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Jan. 25-26
REV Conference: Abundant Life Church, 206 Edgewood Drive. The conference starts at 7 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Among the speakers will be Jonathan Peña and Micah Steger, with music by Worship Worship Band Influence Music. For more information and tickets, go to revconference.com.
Gonzales
Monday, Jan. 21
MLK Program: 7 p.m., Christian Assembly Full Gospel Church, 42158 La. 941. The church will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, featuring the Rev. Chris Butler as speaker, soloist Marcella Ratcliff and the musical group Authentically Anointed. Everyone is invited.
Grosse Tete
Sunday, Jan. 27
Dinner & Silent Auction: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 76950 Gum St. The Ladies Altar Society will host its annual fried chicken dinner, which costs $7 and is prepared by the Knights of Columbus. The meal, which includes rice dressing and green beans, will be served in the Parish Hall or boxed to take out. Drinks and homemade sweets also will be sold. There also will be a silent auction.
Jackson
Sunday, Feb. 24
Pastoral Anniversary: 2 p.m., Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68. The church will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the Rev. Roy Miller as pastor. The Rev. Mark Buckner, of Springhill Baptist Church in Greenville, Mississippi, will speak.
Marrero
Sunday, Jan. 20
Deacon Ordination and Worship: 11 a.m., St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave. Reginald Bowen will be ordained a deacon.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Scholarship/Financial Aid Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon, St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave. The church's Scholarship Commission will host the workshop for parents and students in grades 8-12. A presentation on curriculum résumé writing will also be included.
Monday, Jan. 28
Domestic Violence Seminar: 7 p.m., St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave. Learn how to identify victims and services that are available. Sister Renette London, a domestic abuse counselor, will speak. Open to the public. (504) 341-4858.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Jan. 20
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
MLK Service: 9:45 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. For the Martin Luther King Jr. service, excerpts from his famed speeches will be played along with music by the church's sanctuary choir and guest soloist baritone Robert Stewart, of Shiloh Baptist Church. The Rev. Van Smith Jr. will speak.
Port Allen
Monday, Jan. 21
MLK Day Service: 10 a.m., New Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 2302 Court St. The West Baton Rouge Mass Choir will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. service. The Rev. James Morrise, of Rosehill Baptist Church, and the Rev. Shedrick Winfield, of Fisherman of Men Church, will speak. The public is invited.
St. Francisville
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10. Sherobee Baptist Church, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit with a Black History Month program. Sisters Hannah Mcquitor, Fannie Hampton, Rosa Broadway and Sheral Milinor, Brother Tom Parker and the Revs. Emily Stewart and Woods will speak.
Watson
Sunday, Jan. 20
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Jan. 20
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Miss.
Jan. 22-24
Revival: 7 p.m. nightly, Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Miss. 33. "Reviving in the New Year Services" with the Rev. A.W. Azoney, Greater United Baptist Church, on Tuesday; the Rev. Luther Bonds, Springhill and Evening Star Baptist Churches, on Wednesday; and the Rev. Lynwood Spell, Star Hill Baptist Church, on Thursday. (601) 645-0321.