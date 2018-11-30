Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Dec. 1
Service: 10 a.m., Trinity Bible Center, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 774-6553, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 774-6553, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Dec. 1
"Intimacy in All Relationships": 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Broadmoor Methodist Church Gym, 10230 Mollylea Drive. The Baton Rouge Al-Anon Information Service will host a workshop to help family and friends of alcoholics prepare for the holidays and new year. Preregistration includes lunch. Registration forms are at batonrougealanon.org.
Gospel Concert: 7 p.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. The Dixie Echoes will perform a free southern gospel concert. No tickets necessary. Open to all. stevendalebc.org.
Sunday, Dec. 2
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Communion Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Service: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Kirkland "Skully" Knight will officiate. Refreshments will be served after Mass.
Chanukah at the State Capitol: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., State Capitol building steps. Chabad of Baton Rouge will host the fourth annual Chanukah celebration. Hot latkes, chocolate gelt, soufganiyot (traditional jelly doughnuts) children’s activities and the lighting of the city’s largest menorah on the capitol steps. Free and open to all.
Communion Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
Service: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
"Caroling Under the Stars": 6 p.m., 7221 Plank Road. A Christmas Musical Experience with special appearances by Michael Harrell and No Strings Attached, Eugene Jackson Sr., Thomas Jackson and many others.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Dec. 7-8
One on One with the Prophets: 7 p.m. nightly, Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Guests are Prophets Shawn and Tara Morris.
Sunday, Dec. 9
Ministers Honors: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The church will honor the Rev. Emma Woods; the Rev. Benjamin Brown, interim pastor; and the Rev. Anthony Allen. The Revs. Emily Stewart and Catherine Threats will speak.
Dec. 9-10
"The Worship of Christmas": 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday, Community Bible Church, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Featuring the CBC Chorale and Friends, a children's choir and an 18-piece orchestra. Performances are free, but a ticket is required. Tickets available in the church office during the week or by calling (225) 924-1369. 516church.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
"Christmas Fellowship" Meeting: 3 p.m., Promise Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. The Rev. Donald Sterling, East Baton Rouge parish Ministers Conference president, will speak to the East Baton Rouge Parish Woman's Auxiliary.
Sunday, Dec. 16
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will give Holy Communion.
Young People and Youth Christmas Program: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on the theme "The Reason for the Christmas Season," Isaiah 9:6.
Monday, Dec. 17
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Heritage Manor Nursing Home, 1335 Wooddale Blvd. The Greater Mount Gideon Mission under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods will visit with Christmas gifts for residents and will present a Christmas program. The Revs. Manley Motoyor and Emily Stewart and Sister Dorothy Anderson and others will speak.
Sunday, Dec. 30
Mission Program: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on "Walking with God on a Mission."
Clinton
Sunday, Dec. 2
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Dec. 9-10
Christmas Production: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 5956 La. 10. The church presents "The Greatest Christmas Gift."
Ponchatoula
Sunday, Dec. 16
Lessons & Carols Service: 3 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 250 W. Hickory St. The church's hosts “Lessons and Carols.” Readers from Southeastern Louisiana University and the community will present Advent scripture lessons. Music will include favorite Advent hymns accompanied by organist/choirmaster Brother Mark Square, Southeastern graduate violinist Sungkyung Woo and local high school musicians. All are welcome.
Port Allen
Saturday, Dec. 1
Holiday Marché: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., West Baton Rouge Community Center, 729 N. Jefferson Ave. St. Alma Baptist Church will host Holiday Marché, a day of shopping and celebration of the holiday season. Vendors can showcase and sell their products and services while supporting a worthy cause. On-site baby-sitting service will be available. Contact Thelma Jones at (225) 202-4279 or email at tjones1972@cox.net for more information.
Prairieville
Saturday, Dec. 1
Women's Day of Reflection: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 15208 La. 73. Inspirational speaker and author Jean Gatz will lead a morning session on “Refueling Your Spirit When You’re Running on Empty” and an afternoon session on "Focusing on God to Survive the Stress of the Holidays and the Stress of Life.” $20 at the door (cash or check), includes hot lunch. To register, call (225) 673-8307.
Slaughter
Sunday, Dec. 2
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Pastor's Anniversary: 3 p.m., The New Hope Baptist Church, 1405 La. 409. The church will celebrate the Rev. James M. Turner's 12th anniversary as pastor. The Rev. Conway Knighton and the congregation of St. Mary Baptist Church will be guests.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Sunday, Dec. 2
Grand Opening: 2 p.m., Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Family Life Center, 7910 U.S. 61 N. (225) 635-5422.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10. Sherobee Baptist Church under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods will visit with Christmas gifts and a Christmas program, "God Is With Us, Is Jesus Still Here." Sister Hannah McQuirter, the Rev. Emily Stewart and Woods will speak.
Monday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Worship Service: 10 p.m., Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Family Life Center, 7910 U.S. 61 N. (225) 635-5422.
Tickfaw
Friday, Dec. 7
Christmas Gospel Concert: 6:30 p.m., Mike Vaughn Ministries/Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 W. An outdoor Christmas gospel concert with Tim and Missy Kinchen, of CHRONICLE, as special guests. Concert is free; a love offering will be taken. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., singing starts at 6:30 p.m. Concession stand available with plate lunches, hot dogs, nachos and other special southern desserts for sale. (985) 974-0507, mvmgoodnews@aol.com.
Watson
Sunday, Dec. 2
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Dec. 2
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Mississippi
Saturday, Dec. 1
"Musical Extravaganza": 5 p.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33 S. Featuring the legendary Light House Gospel singers, the Light House Juniors, Tee Burns & the Dedicated, the Anointed and Elzie Earl, of Crosby, Mississippi. All choirs, soloists, groups, instruments, and praise teams are welcome to participate.
Sunday, Dec. 2
Service: 11 a.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33 S.