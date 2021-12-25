Merry Christmas!
I hope your day is full of love and joy, as well as friends and relatives and food and fun.
A bit of Christmas fun I had recently: My sister-in-law Heather Tisdale shared on Facebook she just heard for the first time the tune to the Christmas song “Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella.” She knew the lyrics but had never heard it sung.
I was surprised. I’ve known the song since I was very young and performed it in church and school choirs, as well as in orchestra. Her mother was also surprised: She’s a retired French teacher.
The song is French and likely dates to the 14th century. It was a dance, not a sacred piece, according to a source quoted by hymnsandcarolsofchristmas.com.
The website says two sources claim the carol appears complete with words and music in 1553 in a compilation of Christmas music, “Cantiques de Premiere Advenement de Jesus-Christ.” The work was compiled by a wealthy French count who collected Christmas music as a hobby.
Another source given for the song indicates the French text is by Émile Blémont and first appears in 1901. These sources say it is based on a piece in a compilation of Nicolas Saboly in 1836, and Saboly (1614-1675) is credited with the song in many references.
The tune was so popular it was also used as a drinking song by Marc-Antoine Charpentier (1643-1704). Some sources say he composed the tune.
The English translation is credited to Edward Cuthbert Nunn, a British organist and composer, who lived from 1868 to 1914.
For French lyrics and an alternate set of English lyrics, visit bethsnotesplus.com/2014/08/bring-torch-jeanette-isabella.html.
Another story about the song’s creation is that it was inspired by a painting, “Le Nouveau-Né" or “The Newborn” by Georges de La Tour (1593-1652), where two young girls watch an infant. The painting can be seen at picryl.com/media/georges-de-la-tour-newlyborn-infant-musee-des-beaux-arts-de-rennes-37e109.
You can hear a version of the song, as sung by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, at youtube.com/watch?v=Voqg04JdZss.
These lyrics, from the Hymns and Carols of Christmas site, are similar to what I learned:
1. Bring a torch, Jeanette, Isabella
Bring a torch, to the cradle run!
It is Jesus, good folk of the village;
Christ is born and Mary's calling;
Ah! ah! beautiful is the Mother
Ah! ah! beautiful is her Son!
2. It is wrong when the Child is sleeping
It is wrong to talk so loud;
Silence, all, as you gather around.
Lest your noise should waken Jesus.
Hush! hush! see how fast He slumbers!
Hush! hush! see how fast He sleeps!
3. Hasten now, good folk of the village;
Hasten now the Christ Child to see.
You will find Him asleep in the manger;
Quietly come and whisper softly,
Hush! hush! Peacefully now He slumbers.
Hush! hush! Peacefully now He sleeps.
4. Softly to the little stable.
Softly for a moment come;
Look and see how charming is Jesus
How He is white, His cheeks are rosy!
Hush! hush! see how the Child is sleeping;
Hush! hush! see how He smiles in his dreams.