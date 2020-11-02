Mike Vaughn and Glynn Fendlason will host a night of quartet and southern gospel music at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
The concert will be held at Good News Fellowship Church 13101 La. 442 W. in Tickfaw. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Special guests will be Four the King, a quartet from Summit, Mississippi.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. The concession stand will serve plate lunches along with hot dogs and nachos. For more information, contact Barbara Vaughn at (985) 974-0507 or mvmgoodnews.com.