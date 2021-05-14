Spirit of Truth International Ministries, 1520 Thomas Delpit Drive, and other ministries are joining for outreach in the Baton Rouge community May 15-16.
Outreach including gospel music, food, clothes and giveaways begins at 11 a.m. May 15. Partnering are Apostle Brian and Prophetess Monica Lewis, Free Ministries FWC/Laplace and Morgan City; Minister Desiree Isom, Kingdom Building Outreach Ministry, Thibodaux; Pastor Joycelyn Santee, House of Esther/New Orleans; and Elder Brenda Ballard, Warfare Intercession Prayer for Families, Thibodaux.
Worship services are at 11 a.m. May 16.
Mount Pleasant celebrating graduates
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St., is celebrating its high school graduates at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 23. The theme is "Past and Present." Those attending are asked to wear high school shirts or colors.
At the 11 a.m. Sunday, May 30, the church is holding a Christian life program. For more information, call Deacon Henry Robins at (504) 388-5106 or the church at (225) 383-4949.