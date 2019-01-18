St. James Episcopal Church held a Celebration of New Ministry for its new rector, the Rev. Christopher R. Duncan, on Jan. 16.
Duncan, a native of Houston, became the 24th rector of the historic parish, downtown at the corner of Convention and North Fourth streets.
“I am filled with great excitement and joy to serve as St. James’ new rector,” Duncan said. “St. James has a distinguished history of faithful ministry that transforms lives, and together we will build upon that legacy as we look forward to the future God has in store. Together we will step out in faith in the name of and for the sake of Christ so that all might know the love of God.”
Duncan was ordained into the priesthood in 2010. He most recently served as the rector of St. Paul’s in Katy, Texas, where the parish saw tremendous engagement and growth, engaging in a capital campaign as well as addressing damage from Hurricane Harvey, the church said.
Duncan is married to the former Casey Rush, and they have two children, Carolena, 7, and, Nils, 5. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science at Texas A&M University, graduating cum laude, and the Master of Divinity from Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia, in 2009.
St. James Episcopal Church was first a gathering of Episcopalians meeting for prayer, in 1819. The parish was established in 1844 following successful organizational efforts by a group of Episcopalians in the area, comprising largely of women, including Margaret Taylor, the wife of future war hero and president, Zachary Taylor.
The church building, a Gothic revival-style structure at the corner of Convention and North Fourth Street was completed in 1895 and has been in use since. The parish campus now encompasses the entire block, including the St. James Episcopal Day School, awarded the National Blue Ribbon of Excellence in education in 2009 and 2015.