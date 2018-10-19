Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Oct. 20
Service: 10 a.m., Trinity Bible Center, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 774-6553 or email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. The theme is "Jesus the Healer." (225) 774-6553, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Oct. 20
Anniversary Celebration: 7 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 6274 Scenic Highway. The Gospel Truth Anniversary Celebration will be held.
Saturday, Oct. 20
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., St. John Baptist Church, 307 E. Washington St. The theme is "Women and Men Ought to Always Pray — Luke 18:1." The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Youth Day: 11 a.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. The church will host Youth Day with speaker Manushka Gracia-Desgage to present the message, "Two Unlikely Friends." The Fellowship luncheon will follow.
Sunday, Oct. 21
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Anniversary: 8 a.m., First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 575 Education St. The church will celebrate its 86-year anniversary. Dr. Leo Cyrus of New Hope and Second Baptist Church will speak.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Power Parenting Series: 9:15 a.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth St. Four professionals and parents will share ideas on successful parenting in a free, four-part series running Sunday mornings, Oct. 21 through Nov. 11, during the church's Christian education hour. The presentations will be held on the third floor of Bishops Hall. For more information, contact the church office at church@stjamesbr.org or (225) 387-5141.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. Minister Alfreda Jackson-Smith will speak. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., House of Grace Ministries, 8550 Florida Blvd. (225) 478-1469.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. The church will celebrate its 109-year anniversary. The theme is “Church Moving Forward.” The Rev. Devin Wright, of New Ark Baptist Church, will speak.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The church will celebrate its 94-year anniversary. The theme is "Built to Last on the Solid Rock." The Rev. Keno M.L. Spurlock Sr., of Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church, will speak.
Young People & Youth Service: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. The theme is "The Power of Just One Young Person — Joshua 23:6-14." The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Family & Friends Day: 11 a.m., Greater St. John Baptist Church, 307 E. Washington St.
Mass: 3 p.m., St. Patrick Church, 12424 Brogdon Lane. The St. Sharbel Maronite Mission of Louisiana will celebrate the 40th annual St. Sharbel Mass, celebrated by the Rev. Rodrigue Constantin, a teaching fellow at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. A reception dinner will follow at St. Patrick Church Hall.
Oct. 21-24
Annual Session: Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 736 N. 35th St. Hours for the 92nd annual session of Emmanuel Baptist Church Aid Association are: 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School; 10 a.m. to noon daily for Bible Study; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily for Parent Body sessions. (225) 383-8553.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Prayer Meeting/Bible Study: 10 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. (225) 344-1743. Every Tuesday.
I Care Ministry/Bible Study: 5:40 p.m., Jordan Stone Baptist Church, 8573 Thelma St. Minister Angela Singleton, Minister Valerie Holiday, the Rev. Emma Woods and Evangelist Linda Fortune are teachers.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise and Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields. Song, testimonies and prayers. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Interaction Bible Study: 7 p.m., House of Grace Ministries, 8550 Florida Blvd. (225) 478-1469.
Thursday, Oct. 25
Women in Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral, Parish Hall, 401 Main St. Desireé Honore Thomas, state assistant commissioner of administration, will speak to the interfaith gathering for women seeking spiritual growth and sharing new and affirming perspectives on faith in everyday life. The program includes a complimentary lunch and networking time. RSVP by emailing wis@cathedralbr.org or call (225) 387-5928.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Oct. 26-28
Fair: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, St. Aloysius Parish, 2025 Stuart Ave. The fair is a fundraiser to help St. Aloysius Parish continue to make investments in its master plan. The fair includes Friday night fish fry, Bingo, carnival rides, raffles and live music. A 5K and fun run will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Visit staloysius.org for more information and for tickets.
Saturday, Oct. 27
Raffle: The drawing is Oct. 27 for a raffle to raise funds for the Dr. Mary Whitley Moss Endowment Scholarship established at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Tickets are $10 for a chance at the prizes: a washer/dryer set, a 42-inch TV and a 2018 Nissan Versa. For tickets or more information, call Eva Collins at (225) 772-7185, Katie Watson at (225) 328-1661 or Diana Davis at (225) 336-9605.
LifeShare Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10355 Highland Road. Anyone age 16 or older, weighing at least 110 pounds and in good health can donate blood. The process takes about 45-60 minutes, including registration, screening and donation. All are welcome to participate.
Women's Retreat: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Jude Church, 1950 Highland Road. “Focusing on God to Survive the Stress of the Holidays … and the Stress of Life!” Presented by Jean Gatz, nationally known inspirational speaker and award-winning author. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Retreat is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $20 registration at the door (cash or check). RSVP by Oct. 22 at (225) 766-2431 or email charmaineb@stjudecatholic.org.
Sunday, Oct. 28
Youth Worship Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. Elder Hardy Anderson will speak. (225) 733-4648.
Eighth Annual Worship in Pink Event: 9 a.m., Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 132 N. 23rd St. A celebration for survivors of breast cancer and other diseases and to raise awareness. Everyone is encouraged to wear pink.
Creation vs. Evolution: 10 a.m. to noon, Central Baptist Church, 17017 Florida Blvd. Speaker Eric Hovind, of Pensacola, Florida, is the president and CEO of Creation Today and has traveled the world speaking about Creation vs. Evolution for the past 16 years. Resources will be available. Open to the public. For more information, (225) 272-5592.
Concert: Noon, First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd. Singer-songwriter James Linden Hogg, 18, will perform after the annual Reformation Sunday Kirkin 'O' The Tartans service.
Ushers' Ministry Anniversary Celebration: 3 p.m., St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 N. Acadian Thruway.
Sunday, Nov. 4
Healing on the Spiritual Path: 1 p.m., Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oaks Hills Parkway. A lecture about healing on the spiritual path will be given by two German representatives of the Bruno Groening Circle of Friends, a worldwide volunteer organization for spiritual healing. All are invited. Free. Contact Virginia Yarbrough (225) 751-2369.
Clinton
Sunday, Oct. 21
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Saturday, Oct. 27
Fall Fest: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Live Oak United Methodist Church, 34890 La. 16. The Fall Fest will include a chili cook-off, vendor fair, food trucks, inflatables and petting zoo. Free admission. (225) 664-4801.
Gonzales
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Community Conversations: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1420 S. Darla Ave. Community members and speakers discuss domestic violence and elder abuse awareness and prevention. Speakers include Andrew Muhl from AARP of Louisiana, Laverne Robinson from My Sister's Keeper Initiative and Ebony Phillips from the Governor's Office of Elderly Affairs.
Marrero
Wednesday, Oct. 31
Hallelujah Night: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Second Highway, 1533 Haydel Drive. Children of all ages and adults are invited to come out and enjoy candy, snacks, drinks, games and prizes.
Ponchatoula
Saturday, Oct. 20
Beneath the Weight: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rosaryville, Rosaryville Road. The program is built to end emotional eating and to achieve a new eating lifestyle that will result in permanent weight health. Participants help each other in small groups using a series of self-discovery activities. Discussions are designed to be confidential, supportive and positive. A healthy lunch will be provided. (225) 294-5039, catholicretreatcenter.org.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Oct. 21
Speaker: 7:30 a.m., The Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, Youth Department, 58165 Barrow St. For Breast Cancer Awareness month, Tori A. Whaley, of the Congregation Church of God, will speak.
Boz T Men Motivational Day: 9:45 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. The football, basketball and baseball coaches from Plaquemine High School will be special guests. Motivational speakers will be available. The Men's Mass Choir will sing and refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Ministers Conference: 11 a.m., New Covenant Baptist Church, 59185 Darby Ave. Monthly meeting of the Iberville Parish Ministers Conference.
Saturday, Nov. 10
Iberville Parish Minister's Conference: 9 a.m., Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot St. Event also includes Women's Auxiliary, Baptist Women's World Day of Prayer, Service and breakfast. Contact Loretta Pania (225) 776-0785.
Slaughter
Sunday, Oct. 21
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Saturday, Oct. 27
Pre-Anniversary Musical: 6 p.m., Greater Hollywood Baptist Church, 9099 Sligo Road. Spiritual Voices and The Gospel Wonders will perform. (225) 635-5921.
Watson
Sunday, Oct. 21
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
White Castle
Sunday, Oct. 21
Stations of the Cross: 1 p.m., St. Paul's Church, 29780 La. 405. The church will dedicate the Stations of the Cross and host a social.
Zachary
Sunday, Oct. 21
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Avenue A. (225) 654-1000.