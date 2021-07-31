Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church
The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave., will observe The Lord's Supper at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the ordinance of humility (foot washing) will be omitted. The service will be held in-person, on Facebook Live and YouTube.
The church's Public Affairs and Religious Liberty ministries will host a two-day program, with sessions from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and resuming at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. The theme is "The Fight Continues" with Revelation 2:10 as the text. Presenter and session leader will be Pastor/Elder Kerwin Jones, of Houston, who is former director of PARL for the Southwest Region Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. The program will be available in-person, on Facebook Live and on YouTube.
Freeman Baptist Church
Freeman Baptist Church, La. 955 West, Ethel, will hold a Back-to-school Rally & Worship Service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. Minister Jakobe Cooper, who is 12, will preach. The event includes food, fun, fellowship and school supplies.
BR First Church of Nazarene
Baton Rouge First Church of the Nazarene will hold a free community event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Forest Community Park Pavilion 1 (near the splash pad), 13900 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road. The theme is "Tell Me The Story," and there will be multiple short story stations for kids to journey through and receive a free gift for their family. There will be free hamburgers and hot dogs as well as fun games and several door prizes. For more information, contact pastor Dale Hoffpauir at (337) 322-9778 or email dalehoffpauir@gmail.com.
Mike Vaughn Ministries
A night of country gospel and bluegrass music will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Mike Vaughn Ministries/Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 West, Tickfaw. Vaughn will start the show with special guests Shallow Creek Bluegrass Gospel taking the stage at 8 p.m. This concert is free; donations will be taken. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A concession stand will be open. For more information, contact Barbara Vaughn at (985) 974-0507 or mvmgoodnews.com.
Greater Mount Canaan Church
Carolyn Gee and Greater Mount Canaan Church, 5820 Evangeline St., will hold a school supply giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7. Child must be present. Call (225) 229-0762 for more information.
Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church
Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St., will mark the church's 105th anniversary at a 10:45 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Aug. 8. The Rev. Danny Donaldson Sr., pastor at Rose Hill Baptist Church, will speak on the theme "Entrusted with the Gospel for 105 Years." Family and friends of the church and community are invited. Call the church office at (225) 775-7372 for more information.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, the church will hold its annual back-to-school program and school supplies give-away at a drive-thru in the church parking lot. The theme is "Going Back to School with Jesus." Clothes and toiletries for children will be distributed. The event is sponsored by ABW Sisterhood Ministry and Children Clothing Ministry.
First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church
The First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church is seeking an experienced, bi-vocational pastor, who must be licensed and ordained in the Baptist church. Resumes with three references should be submitted to ladypipex@yahoo.com or mailed to the church at 312 S. 17th S., Baton Rouge, LA 70802 by Aug. 30.