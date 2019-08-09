Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Announcement: Registration will continue until Sept. 1 for St. John Bible Institute. For information, contact Bernice Ruth at (225) 774-1468. The institute is accredited by the Association of Independent Christian Colleges and Seminaries, St. Charles, Missouri.
Baker
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Aug. 10
Nursing Home Visitation: 2 p.m., Sterling Place Nursing Home, 3888 North Blvd. The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church's nursing home ministries will visit. Youth ministries meet at 6 p.m. at the church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Anniversary: 8 a.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2591 Gracie St. The church will celebrate its 107-year anniversary. The Rev. Anthony Kelly, pastor of the Greater First Church Baptist in Baker, will speak.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and Worship service, 9 a.m.
Family and Friends Day: 9 a.m., New Gideon Baptist Church, 2542 Balis Drive. Pastor Floyd Trotter will speak.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Promotion and Recognition Day for students at 11 a.m.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Men's Day: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St. Pastor Henry J. Brown will speak. Male Chorus will sing.
Family and Friends Day: 10:45 a.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St. The Rev. Perry Jones, of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Zachary, and the Rev. Clee E. Lowe, pastor of Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, will speak.
Service 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Family & Friends Day: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak.
Men's Day: 11 a.m., First Baptist Church of Richmond Park, 3115 Newton St. The Rev. Ronald Johnson, of New Rising Sun Baptist Church, will speak on the theme "First Baptist Church Men: Furnished Until All Good Work."
Family and Friends Day: 2 p.m., First Unity Church, 6262 McClelland Drive. Minister George Downing will speak. A church picnic will follow the service. Casual attire.
Pastor's Anniversary: 3 p.m., Cathedral Ministry of Faith, 2681 Valley St. The church will celebrate the anniversary of Pastor Dr. Sarah A. Williams. Bishop Lawrence Brock, of St. Phillip Divine Spiritual Church in Baton Rouge, will speak.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
East Baton Rouge Parish Women's Auxiliary Meeting: 3 p.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road. The mission's focus is "We Are the Church."
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Hour of Power Praise & Worship: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Mount Pilgrim Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Highway. Sister Keeper International Ministry is continuing the legacy of Elder/Mother Shirley Singleton's Prayer Breakfast. Pastor Chiquita P. Weathersby, of Slidell, and Psalmist Rosalind O’Conner will speak. For more information or tickets ($10), call (225) 279-8472.
Helping Hand: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The church's Helping Hand Ministry will provide hot meals and clothing for those in need.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Wellness Health Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (9:30 a.m. registration), Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Wellness sessions include diabetes management, physical activity and health, brain health, prescription medication management, healthy cooking demonstrations for weight management, hypertension and diabetes control. Free cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, vision, hearing, dental, foot health and HIV screenings. Door prizes will be awarded, and lunch will be served.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Clinton
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, Aug. 11
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Youth Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Jackson
Sunday, Aug. 25
Anniversary & Homecoming: 2 p.m., Asphodel Baptist Church, 2 p.m., 4091 La. 68. The church will celebrate its 143-year anniversary.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Aug. 11
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384. The church will celebrate its 145-year anniversary. The Rev. Ricardo Handy, pastor of Mount Zion Church of Plaquemine, will speak.
Port Allen
Friday, Aug. 16
Mass Choir Anniversary: 7 p.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Seventh St. (225) 383-7436, or shilohbaptistchr@bellsouth.net.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Anniversary: 8:30 a.m., Scott United Methodist Church, 310 Atchafalaya St. The church will celebrate its 147-year anniversary. The Rev. Fredrick Sweetwyne, of Wesley United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, will speak on the theme "Growing Stronger, Growing Deeper, Reaching Higher."
St. Francisville
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., St. Francisville Country Manor, 12243 La. 10. Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit. Sister Hanna McQuirter will speak.
Slaughter
Aug. 10
Legacy Sale: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 3305 Landmor Drive. Garage sale in memory of Linda Wicker. Large variety of many items. All proceeds go to support missions.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Dress is casual.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Watson
Sunday, Aug. 11
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Saturday, Aug. 10
Clothing Giveaway: 10 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Christian Center Church, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road. (225) 654-7392.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road.
Centreville, Mississippi
Ushers Celebration: 2 p.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Miss. 33. The church will celebrate its ushers. Pastor Donald R. Sterling and Israelite and Greater St. John Baptist Church congregations will be guests.