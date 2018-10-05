Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Oct. 6
Service: 10 a.m., Trinity Bible Center, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 774-6553 or email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. The theme is "Jesus the Healer." (225) 774-6553, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Gospel Musician Needed: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sundays, Holy Trinity Community Baptist Church, 1412 Seaboard Ave. Candidates are now being interviewed. Call or text (225) 405-5008 for more information.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Sister's Keeper 15th Annual Conference: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 312 S. 17th St. Attorney Perry Terrebonne and the Rev. Marva F. Coleman will speak. $15 donation.
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 N. Acadian Thruway E. The theme is "Prayer Changes Things — Acts 12:5." The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Ministry Meeting: 2 p.m., King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. The Fourth District Ushers Ministry will meet.
Gospel Musical: 6:30 pm, New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Oct. 6-7
Gift & Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, St. Jude Parish Hall, 9150 Highland Road. Conducted by the Catholic Daughters of St. Jude, the sale includes desserts, handmade gifts, casserole carriers, bowl cozies, children's backpacks, makeup pouches, LSU items, baby items, embroidered kitchen towels, terrariums, and garden and yard art.
Sunday, Oct. 7
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., House of Grace Ministries, 8550 Florida Blvd. (225) 478-1469.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Holy Communion Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Men's & Women's Day: 11 a.m., The First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 312 S. 17th St. The Rev. Glenda Williams, of First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.
World Quaker Day: 11:30 a.m. to noon, The Red Shoes, 2303 Government St. Quakers at Baton Rouge Friends meeting. (225) 665-3560.
Celebration: 4 p.m., Community Bible Baptist Church, 1729 Monte Sano Ave. The church is celebrating and honoring the Rev. Lee T. Wesley for 30 years as pastor and 50 years of community service. (225) 355-6644.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Prayer Meeting/Bible Study: 10 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. (225) 344-1743. Every Tuesday.
I Care Ministry/Bible Study: 5:40 p.m., Jordan Stone Baptist Church, 8573 Thelma St. Minister Angela Singleton, Minister Valerie Holiday, the Rev. Emma Woods and Evangelist Linda Fortune are teachers.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Women's Auxiliary Meeting: 3 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. The East Baton Rouge Parish Women's Auxiliary's monthly meeting will focus on "His Word." Open to everyone.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Interaction Bible Study: 7 p.m., House of Grace Ministries, 8550 Florida Blvd. (225) 478-1469.
Thursday, Oct. 11
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, Oct. 13
Heart Song Music Workshop with Ana Hernandez: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 12663 Perkins Road. HeartSong is a workshop to help deepen your relationships, find/build your collective voice and enable you to enter the flow of the larger community. $20 (includes lunch). Tickets available at brownpapertickets.com/event/3617894.
Taste Fest: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. $8 at the door. For more information, call Brother Eddie Porche at (225) 205-5911.
Sunday, Oct. 14
Praise & Worship Service: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. Sixteenth St. The Rev. Ray Thomas, of St. Mary Baptist Church, will speak.
The Feast of St. Gerard Majella: 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5345 Plank Road. Lunch provided in elementary cafeteria following Mass. (225) 355-2553.
Anniversary: 10 a.m., First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 8484 Old Hammond Highway. The church will celebrate its 80-year anniversary. Worship and lunch to follow. For more information, (225) 926-4175 or email churchoffice@fccbrla.org.
Anniversary: 3 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center,1965 Highland Road. The church and the Rev. Cynthia Howard-Anderson will celebrate 11 years of service. The Rev. Rodney Freeman, pastor, and Calvary III Baptist Church will be special guests. All are invited. (225) 733-4648.
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Revival Night: 7 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. The Rev. Geoffrey Sykes, of Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Zachary and Greater St. Mary in Plaquemine, will speak.
Thursday, Oct. 18
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Oct. 19-20
Anniversary Celebration: 7 p.m. nightly, Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 6274 Scenic Highway. The Gospel Truth Anniversary Celebration will be held.
Saturday, Oct. 20
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., St. John Baptist Church, 307 E. Washington St. The theme is "Women and Men Ought to Always Pray — Luke 18:1" The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Power Parenting Series: 9:15 a.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth St. Four professionals and parents will share ideas on successful parenting in a free, four-part series running Sunday mornings, Oct. 21 through Nov. 11, during the church's Christian education hour. The presentations will be held on the third floor of Bishops Hall. For more information, contact the church office at church@stjamesbr.org or (225) 387-5141.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. Minister Alfreda Jackson-Smith will speak. (225) 733-4648.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. The church will celebrate its 109-year anniversary. The theme is “Church Moving Forward.” The Rev. Devin Wright, of New Ark Baptist Church, will speak.
Sunday, Oct. 21
Young People and Youth Service: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. The theme is "The Power of Just One Young Person — Joshua 23:6-14" The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Oct. 21-24
Annual Session: Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 736 N. 35th St. Hours for the 92nd annual session of Emmanuel Baptist Church Aid Association are: 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School; 10 a.m. to noon daily for Bible Study; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily for Parent Body sessions. (225) 383-8553.
Thursday, Oct. 25
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Oct. 26-28
Fair: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Aloysius Parish, 2025 Stuart Ave. The fair is a fundraiser to help St. Aloysius Parish continue to make investments in its master plan. The fair includes Friday night fish fry, Bingo, carnival rides, raffles and live music. A 5K and fun run will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Visit staloysius.org for more information and for tickets.
Oct. 27
Raffle: The drawing is Oct. 27 for a raffle to raise funds for the Dr. Mary Whitley Moss Endowment Scholarship established at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Tickets are $10 for a chance at the prizes: a washer/dryer set, a 42-inch TV and a 2018 Nissan Versa. For tickets or more information, call Eva Collins at (225) 772-7185, Katie Watson at (225) 328-1661 or Diana Davis at (225) 336-9605.
Sunday, Oct. 28
Youth Worship Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. Elder Hardy Anderson will speak. (225) 733-4648.
8th Annual Worship in Pink Event: 9 a.m., Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 132 N. 23rd St. A celebration for survivors of breast cancer and other diseases and to raise awareness. Everyone is encouraged to wear pink.
Ushers' Ministry Anniversary Celebration: 3 p.m., St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 N. Acadian Thruway E.
Clinton
Sunday, Oct. 7
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, Oct. 7
Service: 3 p.m., Providence No. 1 Baptist Church, 7984 La. 955 E. The Rev. Melissa Dunn Davis will speak.
New Roads
Saturday, Oct. 13
Workshop: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Zion Traveler Baptist Church, 8924 False River Drive. The Pointe Coupee Ministers Conference will host a workshop on "Pulpit and Congregational Etiquette in the Church." The public is invited. (225) 328-6913.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Oct. 21
Speaker: 7:30 a.m., The Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, Youth Department, 58165 Barrow St. For Breast Cancer Awareness month, Sister Tori A. Whaley, of the Congregation Church of God, will speak.
Slaughter
Saturday, Oct. 6
Male Chorus Night: 6 p.m., New Fellowship Church, 4756 La. 412 E.
Sunday, Oct. 7
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Anniversary: 11:45 a.m., Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church, 24497 Cook Road. The Rev. Manuel Pigee III, pastor, will speak, and United Believers Baptist Church will be guests.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Visitation: 10 a.m., Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10. The Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church ministry, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit with the Rev. Emily Stewart speaking.
Watson
Sunday, Oct. 7
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Oct. 7
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.