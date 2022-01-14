Brenda Thomas-Nero will be the Women's Day speaker at 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive.
Active in the church since she was a child, Thomas-Nero, a member of Mt. Zion UMC, Clinton, and First UMC, Baker, has served in positions including lay leader, pastor-parish relations chair and administrative council chair. She also was communication coordinator for the Baton Rouge District United Methodist Women for two years, and conference UMW secretary for four years. She is beginning her second year as the conference vice president.
In addition, Thomas-Nero is a former consumer protection mediator/investigator and researcher for the Governor’s Office of Consumer Protection and is a domestic violence counselor.
She also is on track to be consecrated as a deaconess this summer and has worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation for 10 years.
Berean goes virtual
Due to the surge in omicron cases, the Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave., has suspended its in-person worship services until Saturday, Feb. 5.
The 11 a.m. services will be available on Facebook, Zoom and YouTube during the pause.