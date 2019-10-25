Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Oct. 26
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Sunday, October 27
Anniversary: 8:30 a.m., Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 2404 Hovey Ave. The New Light Baptist Church will celebrate the 29-year anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. James Grayson. The Rev. William Butler, assistant pastor of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, will speak.
Celebration: 11 a.m., Greater First Church-Baptist, 4669 Groom Road. The church is holding its annual Love Celebration honoring the 13th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Anthony Kelley. The theme is "Celebrating the Laborer that Dwells Among Us." Dinner will follow in the GFC-B Bashful/Perkins Fellowship Center.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Oct. 26
Fall Festival: Maranatha Fellowship, 1433 Sharp Lane. Festival featuring free games, prizes, hay rides, obstacle course, face painting, photo booth and candy. For more information visit maranathabtr.com.
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., St. John Baptist Church, 911 Washington St. Theme: "Honoring the Elders is an act of God!" The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Community Health Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Martin Luther King Academy, 4295 Prescott Court. The health care ministries and community services department of the Berean Seventh day-Adventist Church and Sigma Theta Tau International Iona's Honor Society will host its eighth annual community health fair. The free event will include health screenings, education, medical updates, insurance information and weight management along with a light meal and door prizes.
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Oct. 26-Nov. 2
Open House: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10339 Highland Road. The public is invited to attend a free open house, Oct. 26-Nov. 2, for the newly renovated Baton Rouge Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Tours begin Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m.to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday from 2 p.m.to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The temple will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 27. Reservations/tickets are not required. templeopenhouse.lds.org.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Service: 8 a.m., Jordan Stone Baptist Church, 8523 Thelma St. An appreciation service honoring the Rev. Emma Woods, Minister Angela Singleton and Minister Barry Holliday.
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Anniversary: 8 a.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2401 Gracie St. The church will celebrate the 22-year anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Tommie N. Gipson Jr. The Rev. J. Bertell Davis, of Magnolia and Little Rock Baptist churches, will be guest pastor.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.
Worship in Pink: 9 a.m., Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 132 N. 23rd St. Worship in Pink celebrating the "Divine 9," breast cancer and other chronic disease survivors. (225) 346-1583.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Anniversary/Awareness Month: 10 a.m., United Methodist Church, 544 Government St. The church's United Men organization will celebrate its 41st anniversary with the theme “Breaking The Cycle Of Domestic Violence Against Women." Tré Skidmore will speak.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., McKowen Missionary Baptist Church, 1255 Louise St. The church is celebrating the pastor's 29-year anniversary.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Breast Cancer Awareness: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. The church will give a special re-connection to any member or visitor. Those attending are encouraged to wear pink.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Homecoming Celebration: 11 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Pastor Lamar Batiste and Mount Gillion Baptist Church Choir will be guests. The theme is “Living According to God’s Standards — Through Discipleship.”
Anniversary: 3 p.m., New Philadelphia Baptist Church, 9027 Sanford Lane. The Fourth District Ushers will celebrate its anniversary.
Laity Day: 3 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. The Rev. Tommy Cain, of Mount Pilgrim, will speak on the theme “Disciples Coming Together.” (225) 775-2740.
Oct 28-30
Ministers Revival: 7 p.m. nightly, East Baton Rouge Parish Ministers Conference Annual Revival. Oct. 28 — Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker; Oct. 29 — St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 N. Acadian Thruway East; Oct. 30 — Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St.
Monday, Oct. 28
Conference: 7 p.m., Christ Community Ministries, 2651 Cable St. Sisters of the Outreach Gospel Arts is holding its Pink Power Breast Cancer Awareness Conference. Speakers are Pastor Debra Douglas, Minister Cherlyn Green, Minister Johnella Boyd and Minister Donna Robinson. (225) 228-9784.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Praise & Worship: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Family Night Festival: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. Free food, face painting, crafts and games. Everyone is invited. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Medicare Informational Session: 7 p.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. A free Medicare informational session. The annual enrollment period for Medicare ends Dec. 7. Kendall Daigle, a state-licensed health insurance producer specializing in Medicare advising, is offering a presentation for those who might want to add or change their plans. There will be time for individual questions. Light snacks and beverages will be served. Free and open to all. Call Daigle at (225) 603-2025.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
House of Worship Disaster Preparedness Training: 9 a.m. to noon, East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge session to help houses of worship prepare for active shooters, arson, flood and hurricanes. Lead by Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness team. Register at ifedgbr.com or call (225) 267-5600.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Ecumenical Worship Service: 9 a.m., Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1358 South Blvd. The Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church and St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will worship together. The Rev. Andrew Rollins will lead the joint service.
Veteran's Day Mass: 10 a.m., St. Alphonsus Liguori Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road. All branches of the military will be honored with a presentation of the flag and a procession of military organizations. (225) 261-4650.
Hunger Walk: Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway. 1:30 p.m. — registration, music and activities; 2:30 p.m. — 2-mile walk, which raises funds for Holy Grill and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Register at gbrhungerwalk.org. For more information, call the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge at (225) 267-5600.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Fourth District Woman Auxiliary: 3 p.m., Israelite Baptist Church, 1841 Thomas Deloitte Drive. Celebrate "World Day of Prayer Observance."
Through Dec. 14
Online Charity Auction: The Kingdom Group International, a local nonprofit promoting racial healing and unity, kicks off its online auction Oct. 15 at kingdomgroup.co. Items include furniture, jewelry, art and more. Money raised will help support the ministry’s outreach programs. For more information, call (225) 341-3009.
Clinton
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, Oct. 27
Usher's Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955 W. Pastor LeReginald Jones, of Mount Pleasant, Oak Hill and St. Matthew Baptist churches, will be special guest.
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Nov. 1
The Lord's Supper: 11 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Oct. 27
Anniversary: 11 a.m., St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St. The church will celebrate its 145-year anniversary with the theme "The Old Landmark — Trusting God’s Word." The Rev. Dr. Mary Moss, pastor of the St. Alma Baptist Church in Lakeland, will speak.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Anniversary: 7:30 a.m., Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive. The church will celebrate the pastor's 26-year anniversary. The Rev. Chris D. Butler will speak.
Ponchatoula
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Seasons of Grief — Day of Prayer: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rosaryville Spirit Life Center, 39003 Rosaryville Road. A day of prayer to embrace and process the seasons of grief with poetry, reflection and prayer. $35 at catholicretreatcenter.org/day-of-prayer-the-season-of-grief.
Port Allen
Sunday, Oct. 27
Breast Cancer Awareness: 8:30 a.m., Scott United Methodist Church, 310 Atchafalaya St. The church will recognize Breast Cancer Awareness with the theme "A Child of God, A Woman of Faith in the Fight Against Breast Cancer, A Warrior of Christ." Linda Daniels, president of Sisters Supporting Sisters Breast Cancer Organization, will speak.
Prairieville
Through Oct. 31
Pumpkin Patch: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, NewSong Church, 18465 Old Perkins Place Ave. Pumpkins and various gourds from the Navajo in northern New Mexico will be sold, along with jellies and salsas from the United Methodist Children’s Home. There is also a photo booth and other picture opportunities around the patch. Free hayrides are available on the weekends. Morning field trips for area schools include storytime, hayrides, crafts and pie-sized pumpkins. All proceeds go to church mission. Also, a free fall festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2.
St. Francisville
Saturday, Oct. 26
Prayer Breakfast: 8:30 a.m., Rosedown Baptist Church, 12907 La. 10.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Pastor's Appreciation Service: 2 p.m., Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 N. Apostle Leroy Banks, of Open Door Fellowship Life Center, will speak.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Homecoming: Noon, Greater New Canaan Baptist Church, 8842 Greenwood Road. Pastor Bernard Bethley and Cedar Grove Baptist Church will be guests at the homecoming and family day.
Scotlandville
Sunday, Oct. 27
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road. Teacher appreciation session with a lesson focus of "Extravagant Love."
Slaughter
Sunday, Oct. 27
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Anniversary: 3 p.m., New Philadelphia Baptist Church, 9027 Sanford Lane. The Fourth District Missionary Baptist Association Usher’s Ministry will celebrate its 86th anniversary. The Rev. Ted Major will speak. For more information contact director Audrey N, O'Conner at (225) 357-1042, (225) 933-0320 or Louise Almo at (225) 439-7434.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
St. Gabriel
Monday, Nov. 11
Fall Revival: 7 p.m., St. Joseph Baptist Church, 355 Bayou Paul Lane. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak at the annual fall revival.
Tickfaw
Friday, Nov. 1
Gospel Concert: 6:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 W. Join host Mike Vaughn and Glynn Fendlason for a night of Southern Gospel Music. Revelations Trio, of Mendenhall, Mississippi, will perform. Singing starts at 6:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Concession stand with plate lunches, along with hot dogs, nachos and many southern desserts. For more information (985) 974-0507 or mvmgoodnews.com.
Watson
Sunday, Oct. 27
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also, a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Oct. 27
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, Oct. 27
Family & Friends Day: Noon, Nathaniel Baptist Church, Mississippi 33 S. Pastor Burnett King, of Hickory Grove and McKowen Baptist churches, will speak.