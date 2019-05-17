Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, May 18
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Evangelistic Outreach: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Greater First Church, 4669 Groom Road. Engagement and evangelistic outreach on the church grounds and a celebration of the church's 13th anniversary. There will be a clothing give away, free food cookout (bring your lawn chair) and outdoor tent prayer station and prayer partners for those seeking intercessory prayer and spiritual guidance.
Sunday, May 19
Anniversary: 11 a.m., Greater First Church of Baker, 4647 Groom Road. The church is celebrating its 13-year anniversary. Special guests are the Rev. Tommie N. Gipson Jr. and the congregation of Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church. All are invited.
Tuesday, May 21
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Summer Registration
Summer Enrichment Program: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. Applications are being accepted for youngsters in preschool through middle school for eight weeks of summer enrichment programs. Registration is $50 per child. Applications also available at gercinc.org. Hot breakfast, lunch and snack served. Programs include reading and math enrichment, weekly field trips, swim lessons, art, music and dance. Call (225) 928-0436 for more information. Classes on first-come, first-served basis.
Saturday, May 18
JD Lands Leadership School: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Gideon Baptist Church, 2542 Balis Drive. The theme of the leadership school is "Envisioning the Future Exceptionally — Equipping Disciples to Serve.” Courses being offered are: 7005 — Christian Evangelism, Equipping Laypersons to Serve, the Rev. Ronald Robertson, Capital Missionary Baptist Church; 5012 — The Spiritual Call of a Dean, the Rev. Moses Gordon III, First African & Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church, New Orleans; 8017 — The Ministry of Church Ushering, Sister Ida Washington, St. Mark Baptist Church. No registration fee, but registration is required. Email pjohnson@ngbc.brcoxmail.com.
Family and Friends Picnic: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Hot Meal & Clothing Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Free food and clothing for those in need.
Concert: 6 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. A Night with The Legends, an evening of celebration for the second CD release of The Legendary Lighthouse Gospel Singers, with special guest, 2019 Stellar Award nominees The Gospel Legends of Columbia, South Carolina. Doors open at 5 p.m. Door prizes will be given away. Tickets on sale at the church and Superstyle Fashions. $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
May 18-19
Founder's Day Celebration: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday, Wesley United Methodist Church, 544 Government St. On Saturday, a picnic and mini-health fair will be held on the church grounds. Founder's Day will be observed during the 10 a.m. Sunday service. The Rev. E. Andrew Goff, former minister of Wesley and currently serving Welsh Memorial UMC in Vinton, will speak on the theme "Restore, Rebuilt and Conquer." The public is invited.
Sunday, May 19
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. Sixteenth St. Interim Pastor Emma Woods will speak.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. Bible study 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Founder's Day: 10 a.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 544 Government St. The church celebrates 153 years. The Rev. E. Andrew F. Goff will speak.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Family & Friends Worship Service: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Church Anniversary: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The church will celebrate its 108-year anniversary. The Rev. Manley Metoyer will speak on “committed by work unto the Lord and their thoughts shall be established,”’ Proverbs 16:3.
Pastor's Anniversary: Noon, First Emanuel Baptist Church, 1933 Wooddale Blvd. Dr. Charles J. Southall III celebrates 30 years of pastoral ministry. firstemanuelbaptistchurch.org
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Tuesday, May 21
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Wednesday, May 22
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Pastor's Anniversary: 7 p.m., First Emanuel Baptist Church, 1933 Wooddale Blvd. Dr. Charles J. Southall III celebrates 30 years of pastoral ministry. firstemanuelBaptistChurch.org.
Thursday, May 23
Women in Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall, 412 North St. Tori Harris, musician, author and worship leader, will speak on the gifts of the Holy Spirit. Women in Spirit is an interfaith gathering for women seeking spiritual growth. Complimentary lunch. To RSVP, email wis.stj@gmail.com or call the cathedral office at (225) 387-5928.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, May 25
Dance Clinic/Info Meeting: 9 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Sunday, May 26
Youth Sunday: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., St. John Baptist Church, 820 Rafe Mayer Road. The church will celebrate its 119-year anniversary. The Rev. Joseph Lawrence, pastor of New Life Baptist Church of Zachary, will speak on the theme: "119 Years: Endeavoring to Do God's Work, God's Way" based Ephesians 4:1. All are invited.
Family & Friends Day: 1 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. The Rev. Samuel Williams will speak.
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St. The church will celebrate Pastor Henry J. Brown's 19-year anniversary. Apostle Lawrence Hardy, of House Of Judah Ministries, will speak.
Family & Friends Day: 3 p.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Pastor Leonard Dawson and the Cane Creek Baptist Church Memphis will be special guests.
Saturdays, June 3-29
Third Annual Dance Clinic: Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. Theme: "Dance Like David Danced." Register at eventbrite.com. For more information, email hpfwc16@gmail.com, or call (225) 733-4648. For ages 5-18.
June 3-7
Christian Education: Scotlandville High School, 9870 Scotland Ave. Thirty course offerings with 15 certificate of progress courses for adults as well as several relevant electives and seminars will be offered. Elective courses are designed to address needs of African American churches in the 21st century. Registration should be sent to: Fourth District Congress of Christian Education, P.O. Box 74439, Baton Rouge, LA 70874. For more information, email preacherpdjones@att.net.
Clinton
Wednesday, May 22
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, May 19
Youth Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. The Rev. Sterling Wrights is pastor.
Mortgage Note Burning Ceremony: 2 p.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. The Rev. Frederick Mack, of Beech Grove Baptist Church North in Jackson, and the Rev. Cedric Murphy, of Providence No. 1 Baptist Church in Ethel, will speak. (225) 683-8119.
Saturday, May 25
New Pastor Installation: 2:30 p.m., Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955 W. The Rev. Robert Scott Jr. will be installed as pastor. Dr. Jerry Young, president of the National Baptist Convention USA, will speak. A reception will follow the service.
Sunday, May 26
Praise and Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Holden
June 9-13
Vacation Bible School: 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday family night, Magnolia Baptist Church, 21445 La. 442. The theme is "VBS Superheroes" for ages kindergarten through fifth grade.
Plaquemine
Sunday, May 19
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Port Allen
Sunday, May 19
Family & Friends Day: 2 p.m., Christ Baptist Church, 6623 La. 190 W. The Rev. Lester Malveo will speak.
Rosedale
Sunday, May 19
Pack-A-Pew: 3 p.m., Hartzell United Methodist Church, 15630 Live Oak St. The Rev. Dr. Kevin U. Stephens and The Christian Unity Baptist Church Family of New Orleans will be guests.
Slaughter
Sunday, May 19
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Saturday, June 1
Ushers Meeting: 2 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church, 1405 La. 409. Fourth District Ushers bimonthly meeting.
Tuesday, May 21
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
St. Francisville
Sunday, May 26
Women's Day: 2 p.m., Rosedown Baptist Church, 12907 La. 10. The church will celebrate Women's Day. Minister Dytra Carter-Cooper will speak.
Watson
Sunday, May 21
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, May 19
Anniversary: 8 a.m., Union Baptist Church, 4624 Old Slaughter Road. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak for the Deacon and Deaconess Anniversary Program.
Sunday, May 21
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.