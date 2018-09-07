Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Sept. 8
Embracing the Journey-An End-of-Life Resource Fair: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. Designed for seniors and their children or other potential caregivers, the fair will offer information on the many decisions to be made for end-of-life care. Several community experts representing a range of agencies will be on hand for round-table discussions. (225) 926-5343 or stlukesbr.org.
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. Minister Marva H. Hastings will speak at the event hosted by the church's Sisterhood Ministry.
Sept. 8-9
Weekend of Wellness: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7330 Mickens Road. Topics include preventive health, safety, work/life balance, chronic lifestyle diseases, community engagement and spiritual/emotional health, along with health screenings, lifestyle consultation and vegetarian cooking demos. On Sunday, BREC on the Geaux will be there, and a basketball tournament will be held along with other family activities. Contact James or Margaret Evans at (225) 367-8174.
Sept. 8, 11, 15
Christian Bible College Enrollment: Christian Bible College of Baton Rouge, 720 South Blvd., is accepting applications for spring classes, which begin Sept. 8. Registration hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 8; 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Sept. 11; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 15. For more information, contact Jasper Roper at (225) 933-0155 or email jasper1937@att.net.
Sunday, Sept. 9
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Men's Day: 10:45 a.m., The New Hope Baptist Church, 5856 Greenwell Springs Road. The Rev. Brandon Collins, of the New Gideon Baptist Church, will speak. (225) 926-0246. All are invited.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Pastoral Anniversary: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Dale W. Flower's 18th year as pastor. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak.
Mass Choir Musical: 5 p.m., New Zion Baptist Church, 2319 Third St. The theme is "Sing Praises Unto The Lord." Supportive Scripture is Psalm 98:1. Minister Joel Jones and the Community Male Chorus are special guests.
Recovery from Divorce: St. Aloysius Parish, 1957 Stuart Ave. A special 13-week program addressing the concerns of separated/divorced Catholics, with a strong emphasis on prayer, Scripture and church teachings leads to healing and a better relationship with Christ. To register, visit aloysius.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
Prayer Meeting/Bible Study: 10 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. (225) 344-1743. Every Tuesday.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Hour of Prayer: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, Sept. 13
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Meeting: 3 p.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1414 Sora St. The East Baton Rouge Parish Women's Auxiliary will meet. The mission emphasis for September is "God Equips the Called."
Sept. 14-16
Women's Day Weekend: Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1358 S. Boulevard. Events includes a Gospel Showcase featuring choirs from New St. John Baptist Church, Wesley United Methodist Church, the Male Chorus of Clinton and Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Latoya Bullard Franklin, author of "Girlfriend's Guide to the Bible," will speak at 10 a.m. Sept. 15. Activities culminate on Sept. 16 with an 11 a.m. Women's Day Service. Toy Watts, superintendent of schools of Laurel, Mississippi, will speak.
Saturday, Sept. 15
Women's Conference: 8 a.m. to noon, Magnolia Baptist Church, 960 E. Buchanan St. The theme is "Uniquely Designed, Uniquely Talented." Evangelist Barbara Green will speak.
Speaker: 11 a.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak at the church's senior citizen recognition program.
Sunday, Sept. 16
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Kirkland "Skully" Knight will conduct services. Refreshments to follow.
Youth Worship Service: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Religious Emblem Counselor Training: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Our Lady of Mercy, 445 Marquette Ave. The Catholic Committee on Scouting will host training for counselors, who can then assist scouts in attaining religious emblems. Information and application available at info.ccosbr.net or call Kathy Gora, (225) 266-9001. On the same day, the Catholic Committee will offer the Luminous Mysteries for second- to fifth-grade scouts from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy in the St. Joseph Room. The application is available on the Catholic Committee site. Pre-registration is required.
Hunger Walk: 2:30 p.m., Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway. Raise funds for the Food Bank and Holy Grill and increase awareness about hunger in Baton Rouge. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. along with music and hunger awareness activities. Pre-register at ifedgbr.com.
Taste Fest: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Highway. $5 donation. For more information, call Tizi Robinson at (225) 603-4139.
Collaborative Evensong: 5:30 p.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. St. Luke's Episcopal and Greater St. Luke Baptist will present a collaborative evensong service with a selection of soul-stirring prayers, choral music and scripture readings. Free and open to the public.
Sunday, Sept. 23
Anniversary: 10:45 a.m., The New Hope Baptist Church, 5856 Greenwell Springs Road. The church and Leo D. Cyrus Sr. will celebrate 71 years of service. All are invited. (225) 926-0246.
LSU Day: 11 a.m., Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1358 South Blvd. LSU students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters are invited.
Women's & Men's Day: 2 p.m., Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 132 N. 23rd St. The Rev. Devin Wright, of New Ark Baptist Church, will speak on the theme "Faith in Action: Men and Women Standing Up for Christ." All are invited. For more informatino, contact Freddie Clark at (225) 387-1293 or email fclark1947@yahoo.com.
Concert: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Broadmoor Baptist Church, 9755 Goodwood Blvd. Concert with combined choirs from Broadmoor Baptist and University Baptist churches.
Saturday, Sept. 29
St. Michael's Day: 3 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The church will observe St. Michael's Day in honor of its patron saint. All are invited. Dinner will be served following the services.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Raffle: The Dr. Mary Whitley Moss Endowment Scholarship Committee. The drawing is Oct. 6 for a raffle to raise funds for the Dr. Mary Whitley Moss Endowment Scholarship established at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Tickets are $10 for a chance at the prizes: a washer/dryer set, a 42-inch TV and a 2018 Nissan Versa. For tickets or more information, call Eva Collins at (225) 772-7185, Katie Watson at (225) 328-1661 or Diana Davis at (225) 336-9605.
Oct. 6-7
Gift & Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday after Mass, St. Jude Parish Hall, 9150 Highland Road. Conducted by he Catholic Daughters of St. Jude, the sale includes desserts, handmade gifts, casserole carriers, bowl cozies, children's backpacks, make-up pouches, LSU items, baby items, embroidered kitchen towels, terrariums, and garden and yard art,.
Clinton
Sunday, Sept. 9
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Port Allen
Saturday, Sept. 8
Clothing Giveaway: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, 950 Seventh St. Mission Ministry's Annual Clothing Giveaway will be held.
Plaquemine
Tuesday, Sept. 11
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
Sunday, Sept. 9
Encouragement Day: 9:45 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. The church will hold its annual Church Leaders Honors Day.
Sunday, Sept. 16
Anniversary: 9 a.m., Point Pleasant Baptist Church, 27800 La. 405. The church will celebrate its 142nd year anniversary. The Rev. Kevin Snaril and the True Hope Missionary Baptist Church Family of Plaquemine will be the special guests. All are invited.
Back-to-School Service: 9:45 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. City officials along with education motivational speakers will address goals and objectives. The pastor will lead a series of intercessory prayers for a productive and safe year.
Slaughter
Sunday, Sept. 9
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Sunday, Sept. 9
Youth Day: 11 a.m., Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church, 10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Road. Youth Minister Jakobe Cooper, 9, will speak. (225) 635-0161.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
Visitation: 10 a.m., Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10. Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church Missionary, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit.
Watson
Sunday, Sept. 9
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Sept. 9
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Miss.
Sunday, Sept. 9
Mission Anniversary Celebration: 11 a.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 La. 33. Pastor Antroy Gavin and the Macedonia Baptist Church family will be guests.