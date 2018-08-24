Do you believe in miracles?
Real miracles. Not the kind the world talks about and so often exaggerates and overuses. The kind of miracle that refers to an event or situation that is not only improbable or highly unlikely, but something that is impossible and could happen only through the hand of the Almighty God.
Matthew 19:26 says, "With God all things are possible." All things.
A few days ago, my wife and I were watching the famed 2002 football game between LSU and Kentucky in the Bluegrass State. Kentucky scored with only 11 seconds in the game to take the lead. The fans started celebrating and many got out of their seats to get ready to storm the field; the players started dancing on the sidelines. A few players even dunked the coach with Gatorade, that ridiculous ritual that is supposed to signify victory.
Kentucky's win chances seemed likely as LSU was down to one last play with two seconds left and 75 yards away from the end zone. But on that last play, the LSU quarterback threw a prayer of a pass that was tipped by a Kentucky player and landed in the hands of an LSU player who dashed in for the stunning, game-winning touchdown as the clock ran out. The play has become known as the "Bluegrass Miracle."
You can accept the victory as a miracle, but remember LSU had one play and two seconds left (the announcers even made note of that). But God can perform miracles even when there's seemingly no plays left and the clock says :00.
God can perform miracles when the cancer has spread through your body, and the doctors have given up on you. God can perform miracles when the womb has closed, and doctors suggest that maybe you should consider adoption if you really want a child. God can perform miracles when the alcohol has destroyed the liver, the diabetes has damaged the kidneys, the stroke has taken away your speech and the drugs have fried the brains.
There's still time for your miracle. And even when it seemed as though time has passed, you would be amazed at what God can still do. God performs miracles every day, but he often does his best work then. Ask Job.
The suffering man had the faith to say in Job 5:9: “He performs wonders that cannot be fathomed, miracles that cannot be counted." Don't ever count God out.