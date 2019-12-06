Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Dec. 7
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Dec. 7
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Fellowship: 6 p.m., Living Waters Homeless Shelter, 4256 W. Brookstown Drive. The men's and women's outreach ministries of the Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church will visit, bringing care packages of cold weather wear and snacks.
Sunday, Dec. 8
A Feast of Carols: 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. The Chancel Choir and Festival Orchestra will perform "A Feast of Carols" in the gymnasium.
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m. with Christmas Program.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Service: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Friday, Dec. 13
Anniversary: 7 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. The District Ushers Ministry of the Emmanuel Baptist Church Aid Association will celebrate its anniversary.
Through Dec. 14
Online Charity Auction: The Kingdom Group International, a local nonprofit promoting racial healing and unity, holding its online auction at kingdomgroup.co. Items include furniture, jewelry, art and more. Money raised will help support the ministry’s outreach programs. For information, call (225) 341-3009.
Shoe Drive: Youth ministries of the Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave., is conducting a shoe drive. Infant to adult sizes of new or gently used shoes of all types are needed. Shoes to be distributed on Youth Day, Dec. 14. For more information, contact (225) 356-4052 or bereanbatonrouge@gmail.com.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Religious Liberty Day: 11 a.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields.
Christmas Program: 2 p.m., Sterling Place Nursing Home, 3888 North Blvd. The nursing home ministries of the Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a Christmas program.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Concert: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Ave. Kitty Cleveland will perform a "Sounds of Peace" concert, featuring songs and stories of the season. Refreshments in the parish hall following the concert.
Through Dec. 19
Church Christmas Boutique: Open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. (225) 383-4777, ext. 229.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve Service: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Light refreshments follow each service.
Lena S. Johnson Scholarship Program: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Praise and Worship: 4 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Clinton
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Saturday, Dec. 14
Auction: 6 p.m., Watson Community Center, 35065 Old La. 16. Fundraiser for Live Oak Apostolic Church. All proceeds go toward the purchase of a new Sunday school building. Free registration and preview begins at 5 p.m. For more information, call (225) 405-4699 or (225) 715-3306.
Ethel
Sunday, Dec. 8
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Anniversary: 3 p.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. The church will celebrate the pastor's anniversary. The Rev. Perry Wright will speak.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Youth Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Dec. 15
Anniversary: St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Nolon C. Carlin's 35-year anniversary as pastor. The Rev. Brandon Collins, pastor or The New Gideon Baptist Church, will speak.
Sunday, Dec. 21
Youth Christmas Program: 11 a.m., St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2910 Warren St.
Slaughter
Sunday, Dec. 8
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Watson
Sunday, Dec. 8
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Dec. 8
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Centreville, Mississippi
Saturday, Dec. 7
"Musical Extravaganza": 5 p.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 MS. 33 S. Special guests will be Andrew Jordan and the Spiritual Disciples, Tee Burns and the Dedicated, St. Mark and Freeman Baptist churches. All choirs, soloists, groups, instruments and praise teams are welcome to participate.