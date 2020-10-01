In honor of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, Our Lady of the Lake is hosting its annual pet blessing for the community and their animals at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
The blessings will be held at the LSU Health Baton Rouge Perkins Surgery Center, 9032 Perkins Road, and at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales.
The public is invited to bring their pets and families to this celebration of St. Francis’ love for all of God’s creation. All pets are welcome, but should be leashed or secured.
Those attending will be required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
St. Francis is the patron saint of nature, animals and of Our Lady of the Lake’s founders, the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady. The blessing of animals is a tradition that originated in the 13th century in remembrance of St. Francis, who believed all animals should be treated with dignity and respect.
In the event of rain, Blessing of the Pets will be canceled.