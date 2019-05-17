First United Methodist Church in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge has begun a $4 million renovation.
According to a new release, construction began on May 13 and is expected to be completed by November. Worship will move to the gymnasium during construction at the church, located at 930 North Blvd.
Renovations to the historic sanctuary will improve disabled access to the building and chancel elevation, address acoustical issues and brighten the church, the release says. A new organ with over 3,000 wood and metal pipes is being built by Casavant organ builders. Its construction, the release says, will take about 10 months, with the new organ expected to be delivered in January.
The first worship service was held in the current sanctuary on Easter Sunday in 1926.