Announcement: Registration will continue until Sept. 1 for St. John Bible Institute. For information, contact Bernice Ruth at (225) 774-1468. The institute is accredited by the Association of Independent Christian Colleges and Seminaries in Missouri.
Preregistration: Christian Bible College, 720 South Blvd., is preregistering for the next semester. For more information, email Dr. Jasper Roper at jasper1937@att.net.
Amite
Sunday
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Dedication of a Safe Road: 10:30 a.m., Rocky Hill African Methodist Episcopal Church, 151 Rocky Hill Road. Dedication theme: "The Lord has heard the Voice of His Peoples" (Isaiah 40:3-5 & Matthew 7:13-14). Homecoming at 1:30 p.m., theme: "Praising God & Welcoming: What He Has in Mind for Our Future!" Scripture: Psalm 135:1-3. The Rev. Yolanda Lowe, pastor of Claiborne Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church will speak.
Baker
Saturday
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com. Baptism with the Holy Spirit.
Aug. 31
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday
Wellness Health Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (9:30 a.m. registration), Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Wellness sessions include diabetes management, physical activity and health, brain health, prescription medication management, healthy cooking demonstrations for weight management, hypertension and diabetes control. Free cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, vision, hearing, dental, foot health and HIV screenings. Door prizes will be awarded; lunch will be served.
Ushers' Day: 11 a.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The ushers' ministries will observe "Ushers' Day." The theme is "God's Doorkeepers." Ivy Jones will speak.
Sunday
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Family & Friends Day: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. Bishop Christopher Huddleston, pastor of Greater St. James Baptist Church of Slaughter, will speak. There also will be a Communion service. Breakfast will be served after the service.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and Worship service, 9 a.m.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Women's Day: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St. Speaker will be Angela Domingue.
Family and Friends Day: 11 a.m., New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 318 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. Guests welcome.
Service 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Sunday-Monday
Revival: 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6465 Renoir Ave. Guest evangelist The Rev. Jermanique "Nick" Mitchell, pastor of St. Peter Baptist Church, Holcomb, Mississippi; late night staff of the National Baptist Convention USA. Inc.
Tuesday
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Hour of Power Praise & Worship: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Sept. 6
Scholarship Banquet: 6 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Highway. The public is invited to attend the Dr. Mary Whitley Moss Endowment Scholarship Banquet, which raises money for endowed scholarships at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Speaker will be Dr. Robert Smith Jr., Charles T. Carter Chair of Divinity at Beeson Divinity School, Samford University of Birmingham, Alabama. Prior to the banquet, a reception will be held along with a panel discussion on "Training of Christian Leaders: An Urgent Need"; and a silent auction. Music will be provided by Everett Parker, minister of music at Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
Sept. 7
Fourth District Sunday School Conference: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Greater New Guide Christian Education & Family Life Center, 3328 Adams Ave. Six classes will be offered: Character Building through Sunday School, Creative Ways of Teaching Our Youth, How to Motivate Your Students, How to Study the Bible, Structuring the Lesson, and Superintendents: Doings Things Decently and in Order. Registration fee is $15 per person (includes lunch). Make check payable to Fourth District M.B. Association. For registration forms, contact Olivia J. Carter, director, at (225) 241-9808 or oliviajc44@gmail.com.
Sept. 28
Gospel Concert: 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. Concert features The Alabama Gurlz, The Legendary Lighthouse Gospel Singers, Jermaine Hawkins & The Harvey Spirituals, Unity, Ontario Showers & Delivered. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $30 reserve, 10 and under $15. For more information, contact Deacon Henry Robins at (504) 388-5106.
Clinton
Wednesday
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sept. 1
The Lord's Supper: 11 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Holden
Sept. 29
Anniversary: 10;30 a.m., Magnolia Baptist Church, 21445 La. 442. The church will celebrate its annual anniversary. Dinner on the grounds will follow the service.
Jackson
Sunday
Anniversary & Homecoming: 2 p.m., Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68. The church will celebrate its 143-year anniversary.
Lakeland
Sunday
Anniversary: 2 p.m., St. Alma Baptist Church of Lakeland, 12861 La. 416. The church will celebrate its 145-year anniversary. The Rev. Ricardo Handy, pastor of Mount Zion Church of Plaquemine, will speak.
Livingston
Sept. 11
Patriot Day Ceremony: Noon to 1 p.m., Livingston Parish Council Chambers, 20355 Government Blvd., Livingston.
Lutcher
Aug. 31
Women's Conference: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., King David Baptist Church, 2572 Martin Luther King Blvd. The theme of the conference is "Women Faith." The Rev. Bernadone St. Cyr, Sister Judy Ezidore and the Rev. Emily Stewart will speak. For more information, call (225) 869-8734.
Ponchatoula
Sept. 27-29
Beginning Experience: Rosaryville, 39003 Rosaryville Road. The Beginning Experience weekend is a healing experience for those suffering a loss of a spouse either through death or separation/divorce. Under the sponsorship of the Archdiocese of New Orleans Family Life Apostolate, this international program has helped thousands navigate the road through grief. Call, text or email Renell at (985) 290-7348, or renelld1@yahoo.com for more information.
Port Allen
Sunday
Anniversary: 8:30 a.m., Scott United Methodist Church, 310 Atchafalaya St. The church will celebrate its 147-year anniversary. The Rev. Fredrick Sweetwyne, of Wesley United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, will speak on the theme "Growing Stronger, Growing Deeper, Reaching Higher."
St. Francisville
Sunday
Anniversary: 2 p.m., The Rosedown Baptist Church, 12907 La. 10. The church will celebrate its 219-year anniversary. The Rev. Leon McGuffie will speak. Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church Choir will be guests.
Slaughter
Sunday
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Dress is casual.
Tuesday-Thursday
East Feliciana Ministers Conference's Annual Revival: 7 p.m. each night, Pine Grove Baptist Church, 6670 La. 412 E.
Tuesday
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Watson
Sunday
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road. The church is celebrating Bishop Oren Ruth Sr.'s 16 years as pastor. The guest speaker will be Bishop Elliot Brown, pastor of Light of Christ Fellowship #2 in Baton Rouge. There also will be a Communion service.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. The Rev. Nathaniel Selders, pastor of Humble Beginnings Ministry in Clinton, will speak. Also, Family & Friends Day at 2 p.m.
Wednesday
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday
Anniversary: Noon, Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Miss. 33 S. The church will celebrate the church anniversary along with special guest speaker Pastor Louis Russell and Greater Divine Missionary Baptist Church family of Baton Rouge.