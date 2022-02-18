Larry Smith will be the Founder’s Day speaker at 10 a.m. Sunday at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 1358 South Blvd.
The theme for this year’s program is faith.
The worship service will be held virtually via Zoom. The access code is 97136159944; passcode is 784401.
Active in the church since he was a child, Smith, a member of Bethel, has served in many positions and currently is director of the gospel and chancel choirs.
He works for the EBR Parish School System as the dean of students at a local elementary school.
Herman O. Kelly Sr., is the church's pastor.
Vaccine pop-up
Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Scotlandville will host a "Shot for 100" vaccination event from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
The church is located at 1414 Sora St.
"While supplies last, Louisiana residents who roll up their sleeves and get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $100 VISA gift card," a news release says. "Pediatric and adult COVID vaccines are available, as well as second doses and boosters."
For more info, call (225) 775-7372.
Appreciation service
Nathaniel Baptist Church will hold a pastor appreciation service at 7 p.m. Thursday for the Rev. Robert L. Scott Jr.
Special guest will be the Rev. John E. Montgomery ll, of Greater King David Baptist Church, Baton Rouge.
The public is invited. The service also will be available on Zoom, meeting ID 81407914775, or by calling (346) 248-7799.
Berean outreach
The youth and young adult ministries of the Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave., hosts its first community outreach Saturday.
The day begins with the 11 a.m. in-door prayer and devotion. The drive-thru prayer station follows at 11:30 a.m. Berean "prayer warriors" will pray with motorists and their passengers who will enter from Martin Street and after prayer, exit onto Fairfields Avenue or park in the church's parking lot for a meet-and-greet session that includes complimentary chili and hot chocolate. The session ends at 1:30 pm.
This format will replace the regular 11 a.m. worship program.
Church comedy
"A Brief Mystery of God," a comedy concert by Greg Tamblyn, will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Unity Baton Rouge, 15255 Jefferson Highway.
For more information, call (225) 755-3043.