Amite
Sunday, Aug. 12
Women's Day: 2 p.m., McMichael African Methodist Episcopal Church, 13015 McMichael Church Road. The theme is "Women of God Standing on the Promises of God." Evangelist Mary Lucas-Leonard, of Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church of Independence, will speak.
Baton Rouge
Sunday, Aug. 12
Worship Service: 7 a.m., Little Risen Son Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will speak.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Men & Women's Day: 8 a.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2501 Gracie St. The Rev. Gregory Coats, pastor of St. John Baptist Church of Dorseyville, will speak.
Holy Communion: 8 a.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Family & Friends Day: 9 a.m., New Gideon Baptist Church, 2552 Balis Drive. The Rev. Murlon Webb, pastor of Star Hill Baptist Church of St. Francisville, will speak.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, SE Louisiana, 10549 Airline Highway. The theme is "Up! — Loving Me."
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Men's Day: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St. The Rev. Sterling Wright will speak. Guest choir will be First Emmanuel Baptist Church male chorus.
Speaker: 11 a.m., Second Macedonia Baptist Church, 841 N. 24th St. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak for the church's student recognition program.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.
Men's Day: 11 a.m., First Baptist Church of Richmond Park, 3115 Newton St. The Rev. John Thompson, of The Old Hollywood Baptist Church of St. Francisville, will speak.
Church Rededication: 3 p.m., Magnolia Baptist Church, 960 E. Buchanan St.
Family & Friends Day: 3 p.m., New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 318 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. The Rev. Aldora Sanford and members of Evening Star Baptist Church will be guests. Lunch will be served after the service.
Pastor Anniversary: 3 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Ronald A. Sutton's 18th year anniversary. Elder Timothy B. Richardson Sr., of Faith Temple Ministries, will speak. Music provided by Elder Timothy Britten Sr. and Shabach Praise Company.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
Bible Study: 10 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. (225)
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.344-1743.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Hour of Prayer: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., House of Grace Ministries, 8550 Florida Blvd. (225) 478-1469.
Saturday, Aug. 18
"The Awakening Soul": 3 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Contemplation, HU chant and relaxed spiritual conversation.
Sunday, Aug. 19
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Risen Son Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will speak.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearnes St. The church will celebrate its 120 year anniversary.
The Spiritual Side of "Les Misérables": 3 p.m., Woman's Club, 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd. Featuring the French musical's beautiful songs about love, mercy, forgiveness and redemption. Performing will be the Baton Rouge native and Broadway singer Lori Lusted, recording artist Shell Marie from Zachary, Myles Garver and Andrè Chiang from the LSU School of Music. Accompanist Dr. Dona Lusted. $20; $10 for students. For tickets, call (225) 397-6393.
Pastoral Installation: 3:30 p.m., Jesus Living Word Ministry, 2475 Barber St. Evangelist Elouise Colbert will be installed as the new presiding pastor. Colbert has been a church member for 11 years and is replacing the late Rev. Lena Mae Williams. Robert Palmer, pastor and president of the Progressive Baptist Church Association, will preside over the ceremony. A reception will follow at the Nairin BREC Park, 2800 Nairin Drive.
New Pastor: 5 p.m., St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive. The church will welcome new pastor, the Rev. Simon Chigumira.
Saturday, Aug. 25
Wellness Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. (9:30 a.m. Registration). Wellness sessions include physical activity and health, mental health counseling, diabetes management, prescription medication management, healthy cooking demonstrations for weight management, hypertension and diabetes control. Free cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, vision, hearing, dental, foot health and HIV screening. Door prizes will be awarded and lunch will be served.
Sunday, Aug. 26
Faith, Family and Friends Day: 8 a.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St. The Rev. Lamar Batiste will speak.
Anniversary: 2 p.m., St. Luke United Methodist Church, 16678 Greenwell Springs Road. The church will celebrate its 151-year anniversary. The theme is "There's No Place Like Home." The Rev. Isaac Hammond, of Neely United Methodist Church, will speak. (225) 380-7444.
Monday, Aug. 27
Women in Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall, 401 Main St. Jan Grimes and Sarah Perez will speak and perform “Full Circle: Music, Struggle, Reunion, Inspiration” about music, healing and their doctor/patient relationship. Women in Spirit is an interfaith lunchtime program. To RSVP, email wis@cathedralbr.org or call (225) 387-5928.
Aug. 27-29
Revival Service: 7 p.m. nightly, St. Luke United Methodist Church, 16678 Greenwell Springs Road. (225) 380-7444.
Clinton
Sunday, Aug. 12
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Marrero
Sunday, Aug. 26
Pastor Anniversary: Noon, Second Highway Baptist Church, 1533 Haydel Drive. Celebration of the anniversary of the Rev. Joseph J. Johnson. The Rev. Melvin Zeno, of St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.
Port Hudson
Sunday, Aug. 12
Family & Friends Day/Homecoming: 2 p.m., Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 21380 Samuels Road. Beech Grove Baptist Church and the Rev. F. Mack will be guests.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Aug. 12
Sunday School: 8:30 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
Sunday, Aug. 19
Back-to-School Service: 9:45 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. City officials along with education motivational speakers will address goals and objectives.
Slaughter
Sunday, Aug. 12
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Bishop Christopher Huddleston will speak.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Tuesday, Aug. 14
Visitation: 10 a.m., Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10. Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods will visit.
Watson
Sunday, Aug. 12
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Aug. 12
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, Aug. 12
Usher Celebration: 2 p.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 S. Miss. 33. Jason McLeod, pastor, and The Winan's Chapel & Mount Zion Christian Methodist Episcopal Church Family will be guests.