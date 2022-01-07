In a recent conversation with a friend, I mentioned The Adulterous Bible. She had never heard of it.
The book, also known as the Sinners Bible or the Wicked Bible, was published in 1631 by Robert Barker and Martin Lucas at the royal printers in London.
The word “not” was left out of the admonition against adultery, so this edition of the King James Version read, “Thou shalt commit adultery.”
The edition held another mistake in Deuteronomy 5:24: “Behold, the Lord our God hath shewed us his glory and his great-ass …”
The word should be greatness.
A thousand copies were sold and King Charles I was outraged. The men were fined 300 pounds and stripped of their publishing license.
I haven't shared these Bible typos in a while, so here are some compiled from J.C. Cooper's "Dictionary of Christianity" and medium.com/the-collector/top-7-worst-typos-in-bible-78b25ddb5c7.
Don't think so
The tiny words "no" and "not," so critical to meaning, seem to be the words often left out. In the "Fool Bible," written during the reign of Charles I (1625-1649), Psalm 14:1 reads, "The fool hath said in his heart there is a God." It should read "no God." The printer was fined for the mistake and the copies were destroyed.
In 1641, the word "no" tripped another printer. The "More Sea Bible" wrote Revelation 21:1 as, "and there was more sea." It should read "no more sea."
In 1653, a Cambridge printer stumbled over "not." 1 Corinthians 6:9 said, "Know ye not that the unrighteous shall inherit the Kingdom of God? It should say "shall not inherit." The same printing had a problem with Romans 6:13, "neither yield ye your members as instruments of righteousness unto sin." The proper word is "unrighteousness" and the edition is known as "The Unrighteous Bible."
Close, but not quite
Sometimes a word is just not quite right. In 1923, the "Affinity Bible" included a table showing relationships of people in the Bible. The table said, "A man may not marry his grandmother's wife."
In 1638, an edition of the Bible became known as "The Forgotten Sins Bible" for writing Luke 7:47 as, "Her sins which are many, are forgotten." It should have read "are forgiven."
In 1806, "The Discharge Bible" presented 1 Timothy 5:21 as "I dis-charge thee before God." It should have been "charge."
In 1801, "The Murderers' Bible" was published. Jude 16 said, "These are murderers, complainers." It should read "murmurers."
Another Murderer’s Bible is the 1795 King James Version published by Thomas Bensley. In the Gospel of Mark it says, “Let the children first be killed” instead of “filled.”
The Geneva Bible, an early English translation of the Bible, had a problem in its second edition (1562) that became known as "The Placemakers' Bible." In the Sermon on the Mount, Matthew 5:9 reads, "Blessed are the placemakers: for they shall be called the children of God." "Peacemakers" are the ones Jesus said will be called children of God.
Who was that?
Sometimes names get confused. In 1792, an Oxford edition of the Bible took Luke 22:34 and substituted Philip for Peter as the apostle who would go on to deny that he knew Christ. This became known as "The Denial Bible."
In 1611, "The Judas Bible" put the name of the apostle Judas in place of Jesus in Matthew 26:36.
Bugs and breeches
In the process of converting Scripture to English, sometimes translators turned to things from their lives.
"The Breeches Bible" is another nickname of the Geneva Bible (1560). (See Placemakers' Bible above). It translated Genesis 3:3 as "They sowed fig-tree leaves together, and made themselves breeches." The New International Version, the most popular modern translation, uses the word "covering" instead of a specific article of clothing.
"The Bug Bible" is a second name for the Coverdale Bible. The Coverdale Bible (1535) was the first printed edition of the Bible in English. Its nickname comes from the translation of Psalm 91:5, "Thou shalt not nede to be afrayed for any bugges by night." The word is often translated "terror."
Both "breeches" and "bugges" appeared in several other Bible printings.
Trying to make it right
In 1805, Cambridge printed a Bible that quoted Galatians 4:29 as, "persecuted him that was born after the spirit to remain, even so it is now." The words "to remain" were added because there was a question about the comma in the sentence. An editor made the notation for the comma "to remain," and a typesetter added the words to Scripture, giving us the "To-remain Bible" and a mistake repeated in two more editions.